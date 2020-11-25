OSU men's basketball: Newcomers shine in season-opening win

“He’s a high-level athlete and a very skilled player with a great IQ. too. He understands … I was ready to get after him a couple times and already he beat me to it,” Tinkle said of a few defensive mistakes. “His length and athleticism and the head that he has on his shoulders, we knew those characteristics made him a special player. We could challenge him to keep improving to get better as we go along with the season.”

Alatishe said he was feeling fortunate to be on the court given everything going on in the world. He said he gained an appreciation for the game after not being able to play.

Once he got there, he said he “felt great, just being out there with my teammates. After putting in all that work just to be out there.”

Sophomore guard Jarod Lucas said Alatishe would fit in with the professional players he worked out with during the offseason.

“He’s an NBA guy. He’s the real deal for us,” Lucas said.

Calloo, who played at a junior college last year after a season at Oklahoma State, had some early turnovers but was active on offense.