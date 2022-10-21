OSU men's basketball: Newcomer Justin Rochelin on his way back

Justin Rochelin is on the rebound and off to a fresh start.

Looking for a better opportunity to play after redshirting last season at Arizona State, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Encino, California, signed with Oregon State men’s basketball in June.

But in the weeks following it was discovered that Rochelin had bone spurs in his left knee. It was a setback, but he’s attacked the recovery in anticipation to return to the court with his new teammates.

“Real smooth,” Rochelin said of the process. “I mean, there’s ups and downs but I feel like I’m getting my legs back and all that stuff. I’m on my way back.”

Unable to do much with the team since official practice started in late September, he’s worked on shooting and ball handling. He wants to be a more consistent shooter. No jumping yet to test the knee, but Rochelin believes that’s just a few weeks away.

He’s missing out on valuable on-court time as a team with nine first-year scholarship players tries to build chemistry.

“But he’s worked very diligently with his rehab,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “The sooner he gets on the court that means the sooner he’s going to be 100%. I think we’re still three, four weeks from that, but when he does get the OK to be back out there full time, obviously he brings great depth to our guard positions. He can shoot. He’s a physical and athletic defender as well. So he’ll add to that group of guards we have.”

The start of Oregon State’s season is just around the corner, with a Nov. 7 opener at home against Tulsa.

Tinkle said Rochelin is “mature beyond his years” and that when the guard gets to full health the makeup of the team will look different.

OSU recruited Rochelin during his prep days at Heritage Christian School in Northridge, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. So the familiarity between the two sides was there when Rochelin left ASU.

“I had a lot of guys in front of me,” he said. “I decided it was best to explore my options. Nothing personal.”

Rochelin said he had fun playing for Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley and remains friends with his former teammates. He said the biggest thing he learned from Hurley, a legendary collegiate player at Duke who went on to play in the NBA, was toughness.

“Just making sure everybody’s locked in, being a leader on the floor at all times,” Rochelin said.

Describing his own game, Rochelin says he’s a combo guard who can do a little bit of everything on the floor, whether that’s shooting, passing, rebounding or playing defense.

“Just whatever the team needs. I’ve always been like that glue guy,” Rochelin said, adding that he understand the importance of defense in the OSU program and believes he will fit in well once he gets to the court. “I can only say so much. I haven’t played yet. I know I can take defense. I take pride in that.”

Rochelin believes he can add leadership to the team, despite entering just his second year out of high school. OSU’s roster includes seven true freshmen. He’s not one of the veterans but in some ways he fits the bill.

What interested Rochelin in Oregon State under Tinkle originally and again this year was the family environment he experienced. Everyone he met was welcoming and the players hung out together, aspects that he didn’t see in other places.

Rochelin saw the struggles Oregon State went through last season on its way to a 5-27 record. He’d later tell Tinkle that he wanted to be part of the program because of the culture he knew was there.

“They had a good team, they just didn’t play well,” Rochelin said. “I think we can do that again, play well, if we have the chemistry to do it.”

He’ll have a bigger part in that when he’s cleared to play, likely sometime next month. His return will be important, with sophomore point guard Christian Wright currently out with a knee injury sustained during the Beavers’ late-August trip to Italy. Wright could miss another six weeks or more.

Rochelin is sidelined as well, but his hard work and positive attitude around the team hasn’t gone unnoticed. He’s regularly on the sidelines at practice encouraging teammates and helping in any way he can.

Freshman forward Michael Rataj says every time he walks into Gill Coliseum or the Beavers’ practice facility he sees Rochelin.

“He’s always working, getting his rehab in. I think his mentality is great. He shows that he wants to get back because he’s doing so many extra things,” Rataj said. “He’s a great role model, to show even if you have an injury don’t hang your head down. He’s here every day doing extra work. I think he’s going to impact our game a lot.”

KC Ibekwe, a true freshman center, has noticed Rochelin’s dedication and commitment in just the few weeks Ibekwe has been with the team.

“Like you can see right now, he’s helping his teammates out, rebounding,” Ibekwe said after a recent practice. “He inspires me to help other teammates, be there for them. And stay positive, because what he’s doing is not easy.”