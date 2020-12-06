OSU men's basketball: More second-half struggles lead to another defeat

Finding the same offensive rhythm and opportunities that were there for Oregon State in the game’s first 26 minutes Sunday afternoon was difficult the rest of the way.

The Beavers ran plays through the post and took advantage of lanes to the basket, leading to layins and free throws, in building an 11-point lead early in the second half.

But that all dried up in a hurry, and Wyoming became the aggressor and outscored OSU 27-14 over the final 14 minutes to take a 76-73 win in a men’s basketball nonconference game at Gill Coliseum.

“We let them take the ball from us when we drove it in there. When we threw it in (to the post) we made some really good, strong moves and didn’t finish the basket,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said.

For the second straight game, Oregon State (2-2) couldn’t extend a double-digit lead and it resulted in a loss. Similar results came Wednesday in a loss at Washington State in the Pac-12 opener.

That failed offensive execution Sunday put pressure on the defense, which improved after allowing Wyoming (3-1) to shoot 53.3% in the first half but couldn’t get key stops down the stretch.