OSU men's basketball: Lucas finds defense is the key to a bigger role

In a word used by Jarod Lucas and his coach Wayne Tinkle, Lucas was a “liability” on defense last season and it limited his floor time when the 3-pointers weren’t falling.

Lucas set out to change that in the offseason.

The Oregon State sophomore guard spent countless hours in a Southern California gym working out with trainer Olin Simplis and trying to stay in front of ball handlers such as NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Lucas returned to Corvallis with a more well-rounded game, and that’s resulted in a bigger role with the Beavers this winter.

“I wouldn’t say I’m completely where I want to be as a defensive player. But I’ve made a lot of big strides defensively that have allowed me to be on the floor in big minutes for my team,” he said.

The time Lucas put in to get better and the progress he's shown hasn’t been lost on Tinkle, who said the biggest areas he pointed out were keeping the ball in front of him, getting to his spots in the zone and challenging shots.

But primarily it was not letting ball handlers find their way to the basket against him.