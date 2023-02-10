Thursday’s home loss to seventh-ranked UCLA highlighted some glaring deficiencies that have plagued the Oregon State men’s basketball team most of the season.

Just six games remain in OSU’s regular season, and the Beavers are running out of time to figure out how to get more out of their offense.

Oregon State’s two best low-post threats, Rodrigue Andela and KC Ibekwe, got a combined three shot attempts.

As coach Wayne Tinkle pointed out, the inability to get the ball near the block has been a weakness.

“When we’ve been good offensively, we’ve had the inside-out balance,” he said. “Give (the Bruins) credit because they’re big, strong and physical. But they beat on us early and then it was almost we stopped fighting for the ball down there.”

Plays were run to move the ball to that area of the court but the team didn’t produce. Andela, a starter, and Ibekwe, a reserve, shot a combined 1 of 3 in 32 minutes.

“Without that, and then not shooting it, we missed some wide-open looks. Then turning it over, that’s what leads to scoring in the 40s,” said Tinkle, whose team has lost three straight after winning two of three.

With Thursday’s 62-47 result, the Beavers (9-16, 3-11 Pac-12) have been in the 40-point range four times in the last 10 games while averaging 55.9 points in that 10-game stretch. It could have been a lot worse; a strong finish against UCLA’s reserves allowed OSU to score 17 points in the final four-plus minutes.

The 18 turnovers tied for the third-highest total of the season.

“Really just being strong, not letting nobody take the ball from us,” forward Glenn Taylor, who had a team-high five turnovers, said of what his team needs to do better offensively. “Executing our plays, little things like that.”

The Beavers had just four assists against Pac-12 leader UCLA (20-4, 11-2) to tie a season low.

In conference games, OSU is 10th in turnovers (14.3) and field goal percentage (40.3) and last in points (58.2) and assists (9.5).

Thursday’s turnover total marked the third consecutive game over the season average. UCLA turned those mistakes into 19 points, with 17 coming in transition.

Jordan Pope, the true freshman point guard who has led the team in scoring, including 17 Thursday, said the team’s top initiative to win games needs to be limiting turnovers.

“Trust each other, execute or offense, and then play a full game for 40 minutes on the defensive end,” Pope said in the postgame press conference, his frustration with the Beavers’ current circumstances on full display. “Make sure we play every possession like it’s the last, like every one matters. We can’t play half a game, three-quarters of a game. We have to play a full game offensively and defensively, taking care of the ball and playing together defensively.”

At the heart of the issues most of the season has been a lack of player and ball movement. The Beavers have produced just 11 assists in the past two games.

“Offensively, that’s been our struggle, when we stand, when we hold the ball, when we over-dribble, when we dribble it off our foot, fall over,” Tinkle said, noting a focus in practice on creating space to be able to catch and move the ball. “When you don’t do those things and you turn it over, you have tough offensive outputs.”

In addition to those struggles, the Beavers are simply missing shots.

Junior guard Dexter Akanno went scoreless for the first time all season Thursday after missing all four of his field goal attempts. A player who scored 20 points at Oregon and has been in double figures nine times is shooting 6 for 27 overall (2 for 14 on 3-pointers) over the last five games. Akanno has scored 10 or more just once in the last nine contests.

Taylor shot 4 of 8 versus UCLA but was 10 of 34 (1 of 9 on 3s) in the four games before that.

“I think right now our guys are feeling a little bit of pressure that they want to help us get off the schneid,” Tinkle said. “Not in a selfish way, but take the responsibility. That’s when we get blinders, we get in a little bit of trouble.”

The coach said he challenged players late in Thursday’s game, even though a victory was out of reach, to keep fighting. As a result, the Beavers closed on a 17-5 run.

“I don’t care who was on the floor, we’ve got to build off of that,” Tinkle said. “But this team’s got to do it for 40 minutes. Forty minutes, it’s on them. They know in practice when it works, when it looks good, and in games. Somehow we’re not able to do that consistently.”