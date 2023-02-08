It was a slow start to the season for KC Ibekwe at Oregon State.

The Canadian didn’t arrive on campus for good until September, several months behind his fellow newcomers.

The first task, in addition to trying to find his role in unfamiliar surroundings, was working on his strength and conditioning. Being able to run up and down the floor for an extended period was the primary focus.

Once the 6-foot-10 center got caught up on the Xs and Os and improved his stamina, which helped him perform better, his game minutes increased. The culmination of all those factors has been a growing confidence that’s allowed Ibekwe to be a more consistent contributor for the Beavers’ men’s basketball team.

When he got to Corvallis and joined his new team, he wasn’t sure what the team needed from him. He focused on the basics, such as being a screener on offense, and blocking shots.

“I really didn’t know what I was supposed to do,” Ibekwe said. “I started to find my role a little bit more. Be that paint presence, defense and offense. That’s when I started to see the court.”

He’s coming off a season-high 24 minutes in last Saturday’s game at Arizona.

On the two-game trip to the desert, Ibekwe played a combined 35 minutes, shot 4 of 9 from the floor for a total of 15 points and had seven rebounds and a block in both contests.

“He’s such a presence with his length in there, protecting the rim. He’s a physical body, banging,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said of Ibekwe before the trip. “Then offensively, I know he’s not scoring a ton of points but he’s probably our best screener. We didn’t want to throw him in the fire. We had to wait, be patient with him. He had to kind of get acclimated to the level of work he had to put in at this level.”

Tinkle and the Beavers are expecting more positive results from Ibekwe, a player the coach says is improving every day.

Strength and conditioning continue to be a target for the big man, Tinkle said.

Ibekwe’s good hands and footwork are two aspects that interested the Oregon State coaching staff in him. But the coaches are looking got him to slow down a bit when he gets the ball because he has a tendency to travel when he gets moving too fast. Ibekwe is a threat when he has the ball because his shot is hard to block, Tinkle said.

“He’s a work in progress, but he comes every day with his hard hat,” the coach said. “I think the last month something’s really clicked into gear for him and he’s at a different level of intensity that he’s practicing and playing with.”

OSU junior guard Dexter Akanno said Ibekwe’s improvement has been significant for the team. Akanno said it’s a credit to him for being ready to contribute.

Ibekwe was a major factor in the Beavers’ two recent wins, at California and at home against Colorado.

Against Cal, he finished with six points, four rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes. He played 19 minutes versus Colorado, tallying four points, five rebounds and five blocks.

Akanno said it’s important that Ibekwe keep his mind on “staying in the moment” going forward.

“There’s always going to be ups and downs throughout the year, whether it be in practice or games,” Akanno said. “So just staying focused, then being ready for whenever your name is called.”

Ibekwe said the biggest jump he’s made since September is gaining more confidence. He believed in himself when he arrived, but he soon realized he had to tweak his skills in order to compete at a level higher than he was accustomed to in the past.

“When I came here I wasn’t in the best shape. You have to be in college shape, it’s different than high school shape,” he said. “As I started getting into shape, I got used to going up and down, sprinting the whole time and I started getting better.”

The improved talent around Ibekwe pushed him to get better. It’s also put him in a place where he has a better understanding of what’s asked for him.

Teammate Chol Marial, another center, has been sidelined since early December with a foot injury. Power forward Rodrigue Andela has dealt with knee tendonitis throughout the season, at times limiting his playing time and efficiency.

Both situations, in addition to the strides Ibekwe has made, have allowed him an opportunity to display his abilities.

“I feel like I’m the perfect match for what the team needs,” he said. “We just need to push through these next couple weeks and be the best team we could possibly be. I feel like I can help this team.”