OSU men's basketball: Grad transfer Dzmitry Ryuny ready to be a team leader

Dzmitry Ryuny left a place where he felt he wasn’t valued as he was in the past and looked for somewhere new.

The spot he found was at Oregon State after the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward fell out of the rotation at San Francisco following a foot injury last summer that didn’t allow him to get back to the practice floor until a week before the season opener.

In his fourth season with the Dons, Ryuny never did regain his standing on the team after achieving all-West Coast Conference honorable mention recognition the previous season.

Ryuny didn’t play in the last nine games of the season for a Dons squad that made the NCAA tournament. Then-San Francisco coach Todd Golden credited him with maintaining a positive attitude and putting the team in front of himself despite the difficult circumstances.

But Ryuny has put that behind him and is ready for a fresh start as he begins his final season of college basketball. He signed with the Beavers in mid-July as one of eight new scholarship players.

Ryuny is confident he can help Oregon State find success after a disappointing 2021-22 season for the Beavers.

“I feel like I’m that guy who can build and bring up the culture from the ground again,” said Ryuny, a Belarus native who came to the United States for the first time in 2017 and played his senior year of high school in Birmingham, Alabama. “I find it’s a good opportunity for me to be myself and bring the good qualities I have in me and make the team better.”

Ryuny, who goes by “Dima” with his coaches and teammates, picked up basketball at age 8 and later drew attention from college and professional scouts in Europe while playing on his country’s U16 and U18 teams. His game and his English eventually improved enough that he was able to travel to the U.S. to go to school and continue his progress in the sport.

He averaged 20.3 points a game on the AAU circuit following his senior year in Birmingham before signing with San Francisco in June 2018.

His improvement in the Dons’ program peaked in his junior year, when he started 21 of the team’s 25 games and averaged 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while playing 27 minutes a game.

Ryuny, who has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, describes his own game as such: “I see myself as a 3 (small forward), a wing who can play on the post and behind the (3-point line), because I have a pretty good shot behind the 3. Overall, experience scoring on all three levels.”

He says he could also play some at power forward, but he hasn’t spent much time in the post offensively.

After a recent practice, Ryuny said it was a “big transition” coming to Oregon State but that he’s becoming more comfortable as he gets to know the coaches, his teammate and the system.

As a veteran, he believes he can be a leader and a captain for his new team.

On the court, Ryuny said defense is one of his strongest areas.

“I can help the team right now. I have to improve my offensive game on the post and down low, but defensively I know my spot, when to help, when to double (team),” he said.

OSU teammate Jayden Stevens says Ryuny, who made 113 3-pointers in four seasons at San Francisco, has size and skill.

“Dima, he’s a big dude. He’s 6-9, he can shoot the ball, he has some handles,” Stevens said. “He can get downhill. He’s a great passer, too. He’s a weapon. You get a 6-9 guy that can move fluidly, it’s hard to guard.”

Ryuny has just one year of college eligibility remaining, but Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle is excited about what the newcomer brings to the floor.

“He is a tough, skilled 6-foot-9 player who can really shoot the ball. He's also a willing defender and strong rebounder, a combination we're thrilled about at the forward position,” the coach said when Ryuny signed. “His maturity will really help with the development of our young team as well. Dzmitry is a great young man and a driven student, and I know Beaver Nation will love his commitment to our program."