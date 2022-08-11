OSU men's basketball: Freshman Tyler Bilodeau adds skill, toughness to roster

Tyler Bilodeau has athletics in his blood.

His father, Brent, was the 17th pick in the 1991 National Hockey League draft and played 12 years of professional and semi-pro hockey. His mother, Cass, played professional basketball, in the ABL and WNBA, for seven years.

Bilodeau’s basketball skills have carried him to a Division I scholarship and a spot on the Oregon State men’s team.

He says his mom, whose maiden name was Bauer, has been the most influential person in his life when it comes to basketball, in particular the mental aspects of the game.

“I talk to her about stuff and she helps me get my bearings right. That’s the biggest thing,” Bilodeau said.

A 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward from Kennewick, Washington, who also played baseball and hockey in his youth, he’s working on his communication, putting the ball on the floor and making plays and his shooting, among other areas of his basketball game.

In addition to Oregon State, Bilodeau’s other scholarship offers included Boise State, Montana State (where his mom played), St. Louis, Washington State and UC Davis.

But the Beavers were his pick when he signed in November.

“The biggest thing for me is it felt like family, it felt like home. I liked the culture and the coaches were great,” Bilodeau said.

Describing his own game, he says, “I can stretch the floor, play hard defense and rebound and just try to do whatever it takes to win.”

Some new teammates have favorable impressions of what they’ve seen so far from Bilodeau this summer.

Fellow Washingtonian and OSU freshman Jayden Stevens, who played against Bilodeau twice in high school and was also an all-star game teammate, said Bilodeau is difficult to guard because of his size.

“Billy, he’s not a traditional big man but he’s a big man. He can get to the rim, he has a nice hook, he has a nice left hand. He can shoot the basketball. He can play all over,” Stevens said. “A new-age big man that can get to the rim and take you (outside) if you’re a 7-footer and make a couple moves and get to the rim, get to a pullup.”

A former three-star recruit and two-time conference player of the year, Bilodeau averaged about 23 points and 10 rebounds a game while leading Kamiakin High to a fourth-place finish at the 4A state tournament run this past season. One of Kamiakin’s wins knocked Stevens’ Gonzaga Prep team out of the tournament.

Christian Wright, another OSU newcomer, said Bilodeau surprised him with his skills and ability.

“You can’t really leave him open or he’s going to make a shot,” Wright said. “He has a post game. He plays hard. He can play inside and out.”

Dzmitry Ryuny, who joins the Beavers for the coming season after four years at San Francisco, sees Bilodeau’s talent and a work in progress.

“He can shoot a little bit and he has an OK understanding of team defense,” Ryuny said. “He’s got to get a little bit more physical and stronger, and I feel like he’s going to be a great stretch 4, maybe even the 3 if he can improve his footwork.”

Bilodeau said he understands the importance Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle puts on the defensive end of the floor. He’s spent his first few weeks in the program soaking in everything there is to know on his new team.

“I’ve got a lot to learn and I think I can do a lot more,” Bilodeau said. “But it’s been good. I like our defensive plan.”

At the time of Bilodeau’s signing, Tinkle noted the young star’s skill and toughness, saying, “you don't see a kid at his age and size with that combination very often.”

The coach said playing hockey and other sports contributed to that toughness but more so his parents’ athletic backgrounds as well as the influence of some coaches.

“Because of those factors we're confident that he's the kind of young man who will respond to the way we coach,” Tinkle said.