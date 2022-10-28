OSU men's basketball: Freshman Ibekwe started sport late but has 'a bright, bright future'

Playing soccer as he grew up, KC Ibekwe sprouted about five inches to 6-foot-3 during the summer before his ninth grade year in his hometown of Coquitlam, a city of about 140,000 people in British Columbia roughly 20 miles east of Vancouver.

He was discovered by the varsity basketball coach and encouraged to come to a camp. With his growth spurt, Ibekwe knew that was the sport he should be playing and it seemed like a natural path. But without any background on the court, he struggled to gain traction on the court.

“I was pretty bad at the beginning,” Ibekwe said.

He didn’t know much about the game. He shot with two hands behind the ball. But hours spent doing drills helped him improve. He also had to adjust to the continuing growth of his body.

By the next year he made the senior team, a realization that he didn’t expect would happen so soon. But he was on his way.

“When I started playing with seniors I got beat up a bit. But when the games started I was making progress and I knew it could go well,” Ibekwe said.

Three years later, he’s 6-10 and 287 pounds and a true freshman center on the Oregon State men’s basketball team.

As a senior last year at Coquitlam’s Centennial Academy, Ibekwe averaged 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. The previous summer, he helped Canada take third at the FIBA U18 Americas tournament, averaging 5.2 rebounds in his team’s six games.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle says Ibekwe, who joined the team in mid-September, has “a bright, bright future” and that strength and conditioning work will be big for him going forward. The coach says Ibekwe has good hands and feet, and his long arms give him a 7-6 wing span.

“When he gets into the condition he needs to play at this level, he’s going to be a great rim protector and a legit low-post threat for us,” Tinkle said. “We’ve got to be patient with him, but certainly anticipate him playing and getting minutes this year.”

OSU is a bit short on true post players, with only Chol Marial, Ibekwe and Rodrigue Andela capable of filling the center role. Andela, at 6-8, is more of a power forward but provides size and strength down low.

Tinkle said he likes having options with those three in the post because they all bring different skills and abilities.

“He’s going to learn a lot from Rodrigue as far as the physicality of the game,” the coach said of Ibekwe. “After a year in our program and his development, we think he’s going to have a big upside.”

Fellow freshman Michael Rataj has seen positives from Ibekwe, his newest teammate. He said Ibekwe is big and strong and is difficult to stop if he gets the ball in the low post.

“Defensively, he came here a little bit late so he has to pick up the system a little bit. But he’s making great progress,” Rataj said, adding that Ibekwe has been watching video with assistant coach Tim Shelton to help speed up the process. “He’s picking it up really quick, and I think he’s doing a great job because he hasn’t been here that long.”

Echoing Rataj’s comments on his offensive skills during a separate interview, Ibekwe said: “It’s going to be pretty tough to guard me in the post. That’s what I look forward to, getting the ball in the post and make the bigs struggle.”

Further describing his own game, he said he plays with energy and is strong defensively around the basket and on the perimeter.

Understanding the importance of defense in his new program, Ibekwe said he’s ready for the challenge.

“I think I’m a great rim protector,” he said. “When people drive to the rim and see me they sort of pass it off. That’s my job, and try to block it as well.”

Ibekwe said when he visited Oregon State earlier this year it felt like home.

When Ibekwe arrived it was just a few days before fall classes would start and the campus was abuzz, or “crazy” as he described it.

He didn’t expect his transition to go so smoothly, but everyone around him was there to help him out.

It’s all been a blur since Ibekwe’s introduction to basketball just four years ago, light years behind the typical beginnings for future NCAA Division I players.

A late start to the sport didn’t deter him from putting in the time and effort to get better and pursue new dreams.

“So here I am now,” he said.