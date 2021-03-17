OSU men's basketball: Ethan Thompson adds to family's NCAA history

Ethan Thompson now won’t feel so left out when the topic of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament comes up in his family.
Thompson’s dad Stephen was an All-American at Syracuse and played in 13 March Madness contests across four seasons, including an appearance in the 1987 national championship game against Indiana.
Stevie Thompson Jr., Ethan’s older brother, was an Oregon State freshman in 2016 when the Beavers were picked as an NCAA at-large team and played Virginia Commonwealth.
Ethan Thompson, an OSU senior guard, helped lead his team to three upsets in last week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas and claim the conference’s automatic berth into the Big Dance.
“It’s great to be able to join their conversation,” he said. “Years down the road when they bring up the NCAA tournament at the dinner table I’m able to share my experiences as well and not feel some type of way. That’s the main thing, being able to experience what they did as well and I’m looking for it.”
Twelfth-seeded Oregon State (17-12) plays fifth-seeded Tennessee (18-8) in an NCAA first-round game at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Stephen Thompson joined the OSU staff as an assistant when coach Wayne Tinkle took over the program in 2014 and is in his seventh year with the Beavers.
Stevie’s advice for his brother: “He said clear your mind, play free and the main thing is to have fun. He’s cheering us on every step of the way.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Ethan Thompson, a Pac-12 first-team selection, said it’s “amazing” to be playing in the tournament and that it’s been his life-long goal to do so. He said he feels fortunate to have the experience and is trying to soak in every moment.
Growing up in the Los Angeles area, he talked many times with his father about his NCAA experiences.
“He talked about it all the time. He was a great collegiate athlete,” Thompson said. “Another thing we talked about was making the tournament with him as one of the coaches. It’s kind of nice that we can live out that dream.”
Thompson and fellow senior Zach Reichle are fourth-year players on Oregon State’s program.
Both have the opportunity to return next season because the NCAA awarded Division I athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Each said earlier this month that they had yet to make a decision, though Thompson said his is “probably” his last season as a Beaver.
“They’re the true ambassadors of our program if you look at their achievements on and off the court, how they conduct themselves, carry themselves,” Tinkle said. “Couldn’t be more proud.”
Reichle and Thompson signed in November 2016, at the start of an OSU season that saw the Beavers go 5-27 and 1-17 in conference play as injuries to key players were a significant factor. Oregon State went 16-16 their freshman season with 12 losses by single digits (six by five points or fewer) and another defeat in overtime.
“But they’ve stood tall through it all,” Tinkle said. “They’ve found ways to kind of just suck it up, fight through it and get better, instead of maybe looking for other avenues, which has become pretty popular. And (the tournament is) a very just reward for their buy-in, for their attitudes toward committing to what we were selling them as far as what we needed to do to get this program to move forward.”
The coach added that he couldn’t be happier for the team but for Reichle and Thompson he had a little extra special feeling” because of their leadership that has put the Beavers in their current situation.
In defeating UCLA, Oregon and Colorado in Las Vegas, with big contributions from their fourth-year seniors, Oregon State beat three opponents that they had a combined 1-4 record against in the regular season.
As a result, Thompson says his team’s confidence is “sky high.”
“But at the same time, we see our challenges for what they are and our confidence isn’t so high that it’s a bad thing,” he said. “But I think we have a good balance of confidence and humbleness that we’re focused on the job and we want to win games and that’s the plan. To win games you have to be a certain amount of confident.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.