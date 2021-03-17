OSU men's basketball: Ethan Thompson adds to family's NCAA history

Reichle and Thompson signed in November 2016, at the start of an OSU season that saw the Beavers go 5-27 and 1-17 in conference play as injuries to key players were a significant factor. Oregon State went 16-16 their freshman season with 12 losses by single digits (six by five points or fewer) and another defeat in overtime.

“But they’ve stood tall through it all,” Tinkle said. “They’ve found ways to kind of just suck it up, fight through it and get better, instead of maybe looking for other avenues, which has become pretty popular. And (the tournament is) a very just reward for their buy-in, for their attitudes toward committing to what we were selling them as far as what we needed to do to get this program to move forward.”

The coach added that he couldn’t be happier for the team but for Reichle and Thompson he had a little extra special feeling” because of their leadership that has put the Beavers in their current situation.

In defeating UCLA, Oregon and Colorado in Las Vegas, with big contributions from their fourth-year seniors, Oregon State beat three opponents that they had a combined 1-4 record against in the regular season.

As a result, Thompson says his team’s confidence is “sky high.”

“But at the same time, we see our challenges for what they are and our confidence isn’t so high that it’s a bad thing,” he said. “But I think we have a good balance of confidence and humbleness that we’re focused on the job and we want to win games and that’s the plan. To win games you have to be a certain amount of confident.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

