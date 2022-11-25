OSU men's basketball: Early hole too much in tournament loss to Florida

PORTLAND — A short stretch early in Friday’s second half showed the struggles and shortcomings Oregon State dealt with all game long against Florida.

The second of two free-throw misses by OSU’s Dexter Akanno was rebounded by teammate Rodrigue Andela. But the ball was taken away by the Gators, and on the other end Florida’s Trey Bonham nailed a difficult turnaround jumper in the key to give Florida the first seven points after halftime and a 20-point lead.

Such was life for the Beavers, who started slowly and could never fully recover in an 81-68 consolation loss at the Phil Knight Legacy men’s basketball tournament at Moda Center.

“Just didn’t come out with the same intensity defensively and selflessness offensively and it put us behind the 8-ball quite a bit,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “Credit to them. They took advantage of that and made a lot of shots.”

Florida (4-2) shot 15 of 28 (53.65) overall in the first half in jumping out to a big lead and 30 of 53 (56.6) for the game. OSU (3-3) was 26 of 56 (46.4) overall, including 16 of 29 (55.2) in the second half.

Oregon State showed some heart and fight Thursday with a stellar defensive effort in a three-point loss to No. 8 Duke, holding the Blue Devils to 16 of 60 from the floor. But the Beavers just didn’t have it against Florida, an opponent they struggled to match up with.

After the Gators went up by 20 soon after halftime, the Beavers could get no closer than 16 until the final minutes.

Some late scoring from freshman forwards Michael Rataj and Tyler Bilodeau helped OSU get within 11. But it was too little too late.

Bilodeau and Jordan Pope led the Beavers with 12 points and Rataj added 11, all in the second half.

“We’re learning a lot. Looking up to the guys like Dexter,” Bilodeau said of himself and his fellow freshmen, of which OSU has six on scholarship. “It’s been a good experience so far. Just got to keep working and listening to coaches.”

Oregon State will play West Virginia or Portland State on Sunday in the Beavers’ final game of the tournament. PSU defeated OSU, 79-66, last Saturday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

Sunday’s game will be played at 5:30 or 8 p.m. An exact time had not been set Friday night.

Trey Bonham had 19 points and Colin Castleton 12 points and six rebounds to lead Florida,

OSU sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr. had an off-game offensively, scoring eight points on 2-of-8 shooting with four assists and six of the Beavers’ nine turnovers. Akanno, a junior guard, was 3 of 9 for eight points.

Oregon State didn’t do much right in the first nine-plus minutes, and it showed on the scoreboard.

While Florida started 6-of-8 shooting on its way to 12 of 17, the Beavers were 1 of 8 with three turnovers and trailed 17-2. At 22-4, OSU was shooting 2 of 13 overall while missing all eight 3-point attempts.

“I think it just starts with us being ready to play. I think we kind of came out lackadaisical,” Akanno said. “Then there were different stretches in the game, especially in the first four minutes, where we kind of fouled from the get-go, then another foul then gave up another 3. In times of adversity, that’s when we need to stick together and band together.”

But there were a few bright spots in the opening half as the Beavers tried to find some traction.

OSU freshman big man KC Ibekwe, a scholarship player who joined the team in mid-September, saw his first playing time of the season midway through the half. He paid immediate dividends with a spin move near the basket for a score and later in the half added a block.

Pope followed Ibekwe’s basket with a 3-pointer to give the Beavers their first momentum of any kind. But Florida answered with three straight 3s, the first two by Bonham.

The Gators would eventually lead by 23 (36-13), but the Beavers finished the half shooting 6 of 7 from the floor, including consecutive 3s by Pope, Bilodeau and Marial.

A Pope free throw with 14 seconds left made it 42-29 at halftime.

Bonham had 13 points with three deep balls and Castleton eight points at the break as the two combined on 7-of-10 shooting. Pope had seven points for the Beavers.