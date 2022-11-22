OSU men's basketball: Difficult schedule ahead faces team looking for consistency

Oregon State had four games to prepare for a monumental upward leap in competition.

The Beavers came out of that stretch short of playing a complete 40 minutes. Signs of progress were met by a jarring wake-up call last Saturday in the form of a 79-66 home loss to Portland State.

Next up are three games with opponents that would certainly run circles around any of the teams Oregon State has faced so far.

The Beavers (3-1) take on No. 8 Duke (4-1) at noon Thursday at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the Phil Knight Legacy, an eight-team bracketed tournament that will also include games at Moda Center and Chiles Center at University of Portland.

Thursday’s other first-round matchups, all at Memorial Coliseum, are Florida vs. Xavier (2:30 p.m.), No. 24 Purdue vs. West Virginia (7 p.m.) and Portland State vs. No. 6 Gonzaga (9:30 p.m.).

Duke reached the Final Four last year, while Gonzaga and Purdue advanced to the Sweet 16.

The semifinals will be played Friday and the championship Sunday, all at Moda Center. Consolation games will be played Friday at Moda Center and Sunday at Chiles Center. Oregon State will play Florida or Xavier on Friday.

A subsequent eight-team men’s tournament, the Phil Knight Invitational, will be held using the same sites on the same days. That tournament includes No. 1 North Carolina, Portland, Iowa State, Villanova, No. 20 UConn, Oregon, No. 18 Alabama and No. 12 Michigan State.

Duke has home wins this season against Jacksonville (71-44), USC Upstate (84-38), Delaware (92-58), Bellarmine (74-57) and a 69-64 loss to No. 3 Kansas last Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Freshman center Kyle Filipowski is Duke's leading scorer, averaging 15.6 points along with 10.4 rebounds.

The Blue Devils are playing under first-year head coach and former Duke All-American Jon Scheyer following the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski, who led the program to five national titles and 1,129 wins in his 42 years.

Oregon State planned to use this week’s practices as more opportunities to try to get better.

The Beavers performed relatively well defensively through the first three games. That was particularly true in the second halves of those contests, as OSU held its opponents to a combined 30.5% shooting from the floor.

But that didn’t play out against Portland State. The Vikings came in having shot 38.5% versus two NCAA Division I opponents but that percentage in both halves in Gill Coliseum, including 12 of 24 (50%) the second half as they outscored the Beavers by nine after halftime.

“They came out and they were dawgs from the get-go,” OSU junior guard Dexter Akanno said of the Vikings. “That’s the team that we’ve got to be. We’ve got to be dawgs, moving into our next tournament and moving forward.”

Oregon State was held back by its own offensive struggles in the first half of its first three games, shooting a combined 40%. The Beavers turned that around against Portland State with an 11-for 22 (50.0) effort, but they committed 12 turnovers before halftime and trained by four at the break.

At halftime against its first two Division I foes, OSU trailed Tulsa by 16 in the season opener and had just 22 points on the board versus Florida A&M.

"We’re going to start by going to practice, sticking to our culture,” Beavers sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr. said of a plan to improve the shortcomings. “We’ve got to get better in the first half. I feel like we make a lot of mistakes, trying to fight back all the time.”

Oregon State is a team with nine scholarship newcomers, six true freshmen among them, struggling to consistently execute what the coaches want on both ends. The Beavers are also a squad still without transfer point guards Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright due to injury.

Coach Wayne Tinkle said after the Portland State game that his team simply isn’t following the game plan at times.

For instance, a key against the Vikings was to allow them to pressure defensively on the perimeter but take advantage of size and strength around the basket. It worked occasionally but the Beavers got away from that.

“We’ve got to learn from those things,” Tinkle said. “We’ve got to learn and trust the stuff we work on in practice is the stuff we’ve got to carry into the game.”