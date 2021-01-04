OSU men's basketball: da Silva, Stanford too much for Beavers

And, like it did earlier in the game, Oregon State came right back with some outside firepower.

In a 14-4 run to tie it again, Lucas had three 3-pointers and Maurice Calloo another. The last three long balls came in a 69-second span.

The game was tied once more before da Silva scored twice inside to give the Cardinal another cushion.

Lucas then hit consecutive 3s (to give him five for the game), and Hunt answered a 3 by Stanford’s Spencer Jones with one of his own (his fourth) to give Oregon State a 60-58 lead with 8:33 left.

“We were just playing more disciplined, trusting each other,” Hunt said. “Making plays for one another instead of trying to make plays for ourselves. Going to the paint with our head up and we were just hitting shots, flying around and moving the ball.”

The Cardinal came back with a 9-2 run to go ahead by five. Da Silva, double-teamed near the basket, found Ziaire Williams for a 3-pointer to cap that run for a 67-62 lead.

Alatishe got the Beavers within three on an offensive tip-in. But the Beavers continued to have trouble slowing down da Silva, who scored the game’s next five points, including consecutive layins that pushed the margin to eight.