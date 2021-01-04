OSU men's basketball: da Silva, Stanford too much for Beavers

Oregon State had a chance to finish off a fourth straight game with a second-half comeback win, but it wasn’t to be this time.
Oscar da Silva was too much for the Beavers, who were left short-handed defensively down low by Rodrigue Andela’s first-half foot injury and the absence of senior center Roman Silva for a second straight game due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols.
Da Silva had 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting plus 10 rebounds and the Cardinal outscored OSU 50-24 around the basket Monday afternoon to take an 81-71 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Gill Coliseum.
“Our whole deal on da Silva was to stay in between he and the rim and to stay down on his ball fakes and make him score over us,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said.
Instead, Oregon State (5-4, 1-2) allowed the 6-foot-9 all-conference senior forward to get around defenders, who lost their discipline and left their feet, leading to layins.
The goal was to make it hard for da Silva to get the ball. That largely didn’t happen. With some smaller and younger players guarding him, “he exposed us a little bit,” Tinkle said.
Stanford (6-3, 2-1) also got contributions from Jaiden Delaire (19 points, nine rebounds) and Michael O’Connell (12 points, seven rebounds, eight assists).
The Cardinal, who won the rebounds 43-31, were also not at 100%. Stanford lost junior guard Bryce Wills less than four minutes in due to an apparent right leg injury. In addition, senior guard and four-year starter Daejon Davis missed his fourth game with a lower leg injury.
The Beavers couldn’t take advantage of the big games from sophomore guards Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas, who combined for 39 points and shot 9 of 16 from 3-point range. Ethan Thompson added 10 points and seven assists and Warith Alatishe eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
“We played a lot of guys. We played small. We’re going to learn from it and get better,” Lucas said.
OSU shot 23 of 66 overall, 11 of 34 on 3s and 14 of 17 on free throws. Stanford was 28 of 54, 3 of 13 and 22 of 30, respectively.
Andela hobbled off the floor with 5:24 left in the first half. Tinkle didn’t know the junior post player’s status immediately after the game but he learned at halftime that Andela wouldn’t be available the rest of the contest.
In addition to Silva, Oregon State also played its second straight game without four staff members due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols. Andela got his second consecutive start in place of Silva.
Like it did to start the game, Stanford jumped ahead big after halftime. The Cardinal used a 12-2 run in the first 3:10 of the second half to lead 45-35, getting out in transition for easy baskets and free-throw opportunities.
And, like it did earlier in the game, Oregon State came right back with some outside firepower.
In a 14-4 run to tie it again, Lucas had three 3-pointers and Maurice Calloo another. The last three long balls came in a 69-second span.
The game was tied once more before da Silva scored twice inside to give the Cardinal another cushion.
Lucas then hit consecutive 3s (to give him five for the game), and Hunt answered a 3 by Stanford’s Spencer Jones with one of his own (his fourth) to give Oregon State a 60-58 lead with 8:33 left.
“We were just playing more disciplined, trusting each other,” Hunt said. “Making plays for one another instead of trying to make plays for ourselves. Going to the paint with our head up and we were just hitting shots, flying around and moving the ball.”
The Cardinal came back with a 9-2 run to go ahead by five. Da Silva, double-teamed near the basket, found Ziaire Williams for a 3-pointer to cap that run for a 67-62 lead.
Alatishe got the Beavers within three on an offensive tip-in. But the Beavers continued to have trouble slowing down da Silva, who scored the game’s next five points, including consecutive layins that pushed the margin to eight.
Turnovers and missed shots doomed Oregon State from there.
The Beavers were 1 of 9 from the floor in the last five minutes and couldn’t produce a third double-digit comeback in the game.
Tinkle said the lesson it needs to learn is that it can’t continue to play catch-up.
Stanford was stuck on four team fouls in the second half as Oregon State reached 10 to create the double bonus. Tinkle said the Cardinal were the aggressors inside, creating foul shot opportunities.
“I thought we got a little 3 happy after we made some,” the coach said. “Then we just ran out of gas. We just could not protect the rim.”