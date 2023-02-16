Washington State’s offense just kept coming Thursday night and Oregon State couldn’t do enough to keep up.

The Cougars shot 59.2% overall and made 14 3-pointers in an 80-62 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

After OSU trailed by 14 at halftime, Michael Rataj kept the Beavers within reach with six points in the first three-plus minutes after the break.

A Rataj conventional three-point play with 16:43 left had Oregon State down 11 at 49-38. But the Cougars used a 14-7 run over a five-minute stretch to make their biggest lead to that point at 18.

OSU would get no closer than 15 from there, while WSU eventually led by 22.

Tyler Bilodeau equaled his season high in scoring to lead the Beavers (10-17, 4-12) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and five rebounds.

Rataj added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals and Jordan Pope nine points, three rebounds and three assists for Oregon State, which finishes its two-game trip Saturday at Washington.

Mouhamed Gueye had 21 points while making all nine field goal attempts along with four assists for the Cougars (12-15, 7-9).

Oregon State shot 25 of 52 overall, 5 of 19 on 3-pointers and 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. Washington State was 29 of 49, 14 of 24 and 8 of 13, respectively.

The Cougars’ overall shooting percentage was their best in a Pac-12 game this season. The Beavers had not given up more than 11 3-pointers in a game this season.

The Cougars caught fire from deep early, making their first eight 3-point attempts. WSU, which scored the game’s first 11 points, took a 28-12 lead on TJ Bamba’s second 3 (and the team’s eighth) a little more than eight minutes into the contest.

The Beavers trailed by 18 in the first half before managing a 10-2 run that included layins by Bilodeau, Dexter Akanno, Glenn Taylor Jr. and Christian Wright.

The Cougars would make one more 3-pointer in the half to go 9 of 13 on long balls and 16 of 25 overall to lead 44-30 at the break. OSU shot 12 of 23 in the first half with 3s by Wright and Pope.