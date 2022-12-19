OSU men's basketball: Clearing hurdles a part of the journey

Sunday’s home win against Green Bay showed the progress Oregon State is making and the depth that’s been strengthened by the recent availability of two players.

The Beavers’ men’s basketball team was without two of its post players, Rodrigue Andela and Chol Marial, due to injuries. Several other players were not feeling well, leaving OSU far short of a full, healthy roster.

But for a relatively young team lacking in college experience and trying to build chemistry on the fly, a win is a win. Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said he wasn’t “thrilled with the effort” but proud of his team for overcoming all the adversity that was placed in its path to get a second straight victory, 65-56 behind Glenn Taylor Jr.’s 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

“Just happy that we had a group that put a little spurt together that caused some separation so we could get a win,” Tinkle said.

OSU (6-6) pushed a seven-point halftime lead to 10 and saw it shrink to three before leading by 17 with seven minutes left and was never challenged from there by Green Bay (2-11).

The Beavers held the Phoenix to 19-of-46 (41.3%) shooting, just above Tinkle’s desired 40% marker for opponents. OSU has held six teams to 40% or lower this season, including two of the best offensive opponents faced so far in Duke (26.7) and Washington (40.0). The Beavers limited Seattle to 19 of 56 (33.9) from the floor last Thursday.

OSU’s Justin Rochelin was asked his opinion on the progress of the defense after Sunday’s game.

“I think we’re going to go back to the drawing board, for sure, and see what we can develop on,” he said. “I think this is a good group still. I think our guys want to play defense. I think we’re going to be good in the long run.”

In the past two games, the Beavers have found a way to turn defense into offense with 39 combined points off opponents’ 30 turnovers and 27 fastbreak points.

Getting out in transition to take pressure off the need for halfcourt production has been one of Oregon State’s desires this season.

“We thought we could do it with a little more depth. But you’ve got to get everybody to perform in order to take advantage of that depth, and we didn’t do that tonight,” Tinkle said Sunday. “We did for a while, we had them stuck on 36 (points) forever. Then a couple possessions, a couple stretches where guys weren’t quite into it and allowed shooters to make 3s, drive us and get and-1s and that gave them some life.”

Meshing with the group

Rochelin and fellow first-year transfer guard Christian Wright both played in their third straight game (and third overall with the program) in return from knee injuries.

Wright, a sophomore who played at Georgia last season, was limited to 10 minutes Sunday but had six points on 2-of-4 shooting, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“I thought he did a great job,” Tinkle said. “Hopefully his knee responds the next couple days and he might get some minutes added for our next time out Wednesday (at home against Denver).”

Wright said he’s “feeling better.”

“Just trying to take it one step at a time, just trying to affect the game when I can for my team,” he said. “Anything, whether it’s defense, creating or whatever. So any minutes, if it’s five or 10 minutes, I’m just going to play my hardest.”

Wright spent the first nine games of the season watching from the sideline while working primary on the side at practices with an athletic trainer before he was cleared for full contact. He said the observation period was beneficial.

“Seeing the team without me let me see where I could help and what they needed from me to do. But the games that I missed were definitely great for me to see,” he said.

Rochelin, who transferred to OSU after a redshirt year at Arizona State, had nine points on 3 of 6 from the floor and two rebounds in a season-high 24-plus minutes against Green Bay.

He said the added depth that he and Wright have provided allows players to be fresher when they’re on the floor and has created a more collective group. No one player has to be relied on heavily, as true freshman point guard Jordan Pope has been this season, because everyone can contribute.

Tinkle said Rochelin and Wright are fitting in well, though he was worried what introducing two new players to the rotation might do to the team’s chemistry.

“But we’ve got great guys. These guys play the right way, so there aren’t going to be issues,” Tinkle said. “Then what it comes down to is guys that get results and produce are going to be the ones on the court. That’s nice to have that as a coaching staff, and it should keep everybody a little bit more accountable.”