Stanford made 11 of its first 15 3-point attempts Thursday night and pulled away from Oregon State for an 83-60 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Gill Coliseum.

The Cardinal, which averaged 7.8 3s a game and 35% on long balls coming in, was 12 of 21 (57.1).

Stanford’s Spencer Jones had a game-high 25 points with five 3-pointers. Brandon Angel scored 15 points with two 3s for the Cardinal (13-17, 7-12), which had seven different players make a 3-pointer.

Tyler Bilodeau and Jordan Pope had 11 points apiece for the Beavers (10-20, 4-15), who close the regular season Saturday at home against California.

OSU saw a close game get away in a hurry in the opening minutes of the second half.

Stanford scored the first eight points of the half to lead by 14. The Cardinal hit two 3-pointers to start the game 10 of 13 from long range.

Stanford later used a 7-0 run to extend to a 59-41 advantage with 12 minutes remaining. Oregon State got no closer than 16 from there, while the Cardinal would lead by as many as 28.

OSU shot 19 of 53 overall, 5 of 23 on 3-pointers and 17 of 18 on free throws. Stanford was 30 of 51, 12 of 21 and 11 of 18, respectively.

The Cardinal’s 58.8% overall shooting was the second-highest mark by a Beavers opponent this season. The Beavers’ 94.4% on free throws was a single-game season high on more than 10 attempts.

The first half was filled with runs, first with Oregon State going ahead 14-5 on 5-of-7 shooting with six Rodrigue Andela points.

Stanford used stretches of 10-0 and 6-0 to take a 24-18 lead. The Beavers clawed back to go up 31-29.

Stanford then scored 11 straight before Pope made three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-pointer for the second time in the half to cut the Cardinal’s lead to 40-34 at halftime.

Stanford was 7 of 10 on 3s at the break.