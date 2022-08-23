OSU men's basketball: Bilodeau, Beavers improve to 2-0 on Italy trip

Behind freshman Tyler Bilodeau's 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting, the Oregon State men’s basketball team recorded its second-straight victory in Italy on Tuesday, defeating Stella Azzurra 88-38 in Rome.

Bilodeau added seven rebounds. Jayden Stevens 17 points and four boards and Jordan Pope 10 points and two steals. Chol Marial tallied eight points and seven rebounds, while Dexter Akanno and Dzmitry Ryuny scored nine points apiece.

As a team, Oregon State registered 23 steals, led by Glenn Taylor Jr. and Nick Krass with four apiece. Michael Rataj had three steals.

The Beavers exploded out of the gate, holding Stella Azzurra scoreless for over four minutes to start the game on their way to a 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Oregon State continued to control the contest in the second frame, heading to the break in front 44-13.

OSU continued to roll in the second half, heading to the closing quarter up 68-30, on its way to the 50-point win.

The Beavers' final game in Italy will be Thursday when they face Latina.