OSU men's basketball: Belief in themselves has Beavers making progress

Wayne Tinkle has not lost faith, not an ounce despite so many disappointing moments and losses for the Oregon State men’s basketball team.

Before Saturday night’s home game with Colorado, the Beavers’ coach wrote the word “BELIEVE” on the white board in OSU’s locker room in the Gill Coliseum basement.

Tinkle had seen glimpses of the team’s potential throughout the season, and he wanted his players to know he was right there beside them as together they work to turn the corner.

When the Beavers headed to the court for the final time before the game, Tinkle erased the motivation word. But when the team arrived back at halftime, trailing by a point, someone else had written it on the board again.

Saturday’s 60-52 win was turning a corner in a sense, as OSU has won two of its last three games in Pac-12 play.

“We’re getting our culture back. We’ve got the right character. We’ve got the talent. We’re this close. Let’s put 40 minutes together. They did it,” Tinkle said afterward. “This is a great group. They love coming to practice every day with these guys. Love it, through thick and thin. We know we’ve got the right stuff. We know we need to continue to improve. But I’m proud of this group and we just need to keep it rolling.”

Jordan Pope was the offensive flame for the Beavers, scoring 17 of his team-high 19 points after halftime, a performance that included five 3-pointers. Oregon State’s leading scorer on the season, the freshman guard credited the drives to the basket and passes from his teammates for finding him good looks.

Tinkle said Pope learned a valuable lesson after understanding that he didn’t pressure the ball well enough in Thursday’s 19-point loss to Gill. Saturday, Pope set the tone with his tenacity at the top of the zone as well as in man-to-man defense, the coach said.

Pope said the word on the white board had a meaning to him.

“Never get too high or too low and also have confidence in yourself and your teammates. Just want to see everyone succeed and do better,” he said.

For the first time in nearly two years, the Oregon State program has generated some electricity in conference play. Sure, it’s come with victories against two teams in the bottom half of the Pac-12 standings, but the Beavers are leap years ahead of last year’s three-win season.

“Just like the Cal win, we’ve got to stay poised, execute what we’ve been doing, hang our hats on defense and just continue this momentum on the road,” sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr. said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers headed for home Jan 22 with a 68-48 win against California in Berkeley. That was a breakthrough after 18 straight Pac-12 road losses.

OSU came home and struggled in a 19-point loss to Utah but found a way against Colorado to finish off a weekend against two of the conference’s better defensive squads.

Now Oregon State heads back on the road for Thursday’s game at Arizona State (15-7, 6-5) followed by Saturday at No. 6 Arizona (19-3, 8-3).

“I don’t think we got giddy after the Cal win because we kept reminding them ‘we don’t have all the answers yet.’ But we didn’t have the same focus against Utah, and a lot of the credit goes to Utah,” Tinkle said. “We know what it takes. We’ve learned the lesson enough. So now the challenge is to continue doing the things the way we need to give ourselves a chance.”

With two wins in three games, OSU has seen a light at the end of the tunnel. All while having weathered a string of injuries this season.

Center Chol Marial (ankle) missed his 13th straight game, and there’s no timetable for his return. Forward Jayden Stevens (wrist), who missed the last two contests, is expected to have tests done this week, Tinkle said after the Utah game.

Guards Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright are still working their way back from offseason knee injuries and aren’t at 100%. Forward Rodrigue Andela has knee tendonitis that has at time limited his minutes.

The Beavers haven’t been able to field the team to the level they had hoped this winter, but they soldier on with a head coach who believes and a young team following in his footsteps.

“I know we’ve taken heat, and I’ve told the guys, ‘don’t ever listen to any of that BS. I’ll take it all,’” Tinkle said. “I’ve said this before: God blessed me with big shoulders and great people around me. We just kept chopping wood. By no means do we have anything figured out. It’s way too early for that. But we kept telling the guys, ‘trust.’”