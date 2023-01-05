OSU men's basketball: Beavers struggle defensively in loss at Utah

One quick second-half rally wasn’t enough for Oregon State on Thursday night with Utah in a groove offensively.

The Beavers cut an eight-point halftime deficit to one early in the second half, but they couldn’t muster much else in a 79-60 loss to the Utes in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Tyler Bilodeau had 11 points and three rebounds and Rodrigue Andela 10 points, three rebounds and two steals for the Beavers (7-8, 1-3), who will try to rebound Saturday against Colorado in Boulder.

Branden Carlson had 27 points and 11 rebounds and Marco Anthony 14 points and 12 rebounds for Utah, 12-4, 5-0), which won the boards 37-30 and never trailed after scoring the game’s first six points.

The Utes' 79 points are the most by an Oregon State opponent this season.

Utah shot 16 of 31 (51.6%) in the first half to lead 42-34 at halftime and was 27 of 57 (47.4) for the game.

OSU was 14 of 28 in the first half but just 10 of 32 (31.3) in the second to finish 24 of 60 (40.0). The Beavers were 3 of 18 over the game's final 11-plus minutes.

The Utes responded to the Beavers’ run soon after halftime with an 8-0 run (six from Anthony) to go back ahead by 10. OSU would eventually get it back to six but trailed by 11 with nine minutes to go and wasn’t able to get the margin back to single digits the rest of the way.

Glenn Taylor Jr. added nine points and five assists and Jordan Pope and Michael Rataj eight points each for the Beavers.