OSU men's basketball: Beavers still working for answers to solve offensive issues

Oregon State has an offense problem.

The men’s basketball team has scored in the 40s three times in the past six games. The program did that just once in each of the past two seasons.

Shooting has taken a dip in the recent stretch with OSU finishing under 40% in four of those games. Take out last Sunday’s 27-of-50 performance at California and the Beavers are shooting 36.9% in that six-game run.

Oregon State (8-13, 2-8 Pac-12) was 17 of 50 (34%) in Thursday night’s 63-44 conference home loss to Utah, a team striving for a late-season push and an NCAA tournament berth.

The Beavers have struggled throughout the season with staying with what has helped the team find success offensively. That was an issue again Thursday, as well as OSU simply missed on good looks inside and out.

“The sad thing is our guys have enough experience this year to know what works for us,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We were searching. We didn’t execute the first play of the game, which we’ve run a million times.”

Oregon State is a young squad, with six true freshmen in addition to four others on scholarship who are seeing their first floor time in the program. But Tinkle isn’t using that as an excuse.

“Certainly offensively, we’ve got to keep coming along with the discipline and maturity to run the things that we work every day on in practice,” the coach said.

Oregon State’s offense is a slow work in progress but one the Beavers hope to continue seeing strides in during the remaining six weeks of the season.

A more experienced and physically mature Utah team muscled the Beavers around Thursday night. That had an impact, as Tinkle noted after the game.

Tinkle said he told freshman forward Tyler Bilodeau when he subbed out that despite the loss, it would be a good building block for him. Bilodeau held his own at times, finishing with seven points and a game-high nine rebounds.

“For a young guy to understand the level of physicality and strength and that sort of thing, it’s going to be great experience for us to draw from,” Tinkle said. “But we’ve had enough games in this season to where we shouldn’t come out and not execute offense and play the way we do in practice. To not do that, we’ve learned from that too many times.”

The shooting and overall offensive troubles aren’t just a recent trend.

Among Pac-12 teams, OSU is 11th in scoring for the season (62.9 points) and 12th in conference play (59.9), ninth in field goal percentage in all games (42.7) and 10th in conference games (41.3) and in assists 11th overall (11.0) and tied for 10th in Pac-12 games (10.2).

The Beavers had a season-low four assists Thursday (three by Glenn Taylor Jr.), marking the eighth time that they’ve been in single digits in that category. Starting point guard Jordan Pope has been the team’s scoring leader (12.3 ppg) but he had no assists Thursday, the eighth occasion he’s had two or fewer. The true freshman is averaging 2.6 assists a game, in part a result of the team’s sluggish ball movement.

Tinkle has said repeatedly this season that this year’s group wants to be coached and wants to learn.

That wasn’t the experience last season, when four transfers didn’t pan out and left the program after one year. The team also lost experience and depth after last season as six players from the NCAA Elite Eight run moved on.

This year’s players have kept their heads up as they work alongside the coaching staff looking for answers.

Pope said after Thursday’s game that he was ready to get back to work and prepare for Saturday’s home game with Colorado.

“Go back, look at film. See what we did good, see what we did wrong and fix a bunch of mistakes we know we can be much better at and move forward from there,” he said.

Tinkle was pleased with his team holding Utah to 63 points and 41.5% shooting, the second straight game and 11th time this season that the Beavers have held an opponent at or below that percentage.

The defensive production has been a roller coaster in stretches as well. But the offense has recurring problems that have never been solved and continue to plague a squad looking to turn the corner.

“We’ve got to come out with a sense of what works for Oregon State offensively, the things we work on,” Tinkle said. “We’ve got a lot of time left. We didn’t play so well a week ago (at Stanford), we bounced back. We’ve got to bounce back Saturday.”