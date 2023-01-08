OSU men's basketball: Beavers still searching for answers after 0-2 trip

It was nothing short of a lost weekend and a pair of missed opportunities for Oregon State men’s basketball.

The Beavers played well enough in stretches Thursday to hang with Utah on the road in Salt Lake City. But that didn’t last long and the Utes would come away with a 19-point win.

Saturday in Boulder, Colorado was the aggressor from the start and OSU (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) could never do enough consistently on offense. The Beavers produced a season-low point total in a 62-42 defeat.

Oregon State shot 24 of 60 against Utah then 18 of 53 at Colorado for a combined 37.2% on the weekend. The opponents shot 44%, including Utah’s 47.4 (27-57).

The Beavers made two lineup changes Saturday looking for something different.

Point guard Christian Wright made his first start in an Oregon State uniform, replacing leading scorer Jordan Pope. Rodrigue Andela started for Dzmitry Ryuny, who, like Pope, had started the first 15 games on the season.

Oregon State was down 13 a little more than 10 minutes into the game, trailed by 20 later in the first half and never got closer than 14 after that.

“We had to do something because we’re not playing with the toughness we needed to. So as a staff we said let’s try to find our toughest group. Now not our toughest five, because there could have been a couple other guys that could have been in that lineup,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said in a postgame radio interview. “Unfortunately, you look down the line at our shooting percentages from guys that need to make shots. This team, we’re going to keep searching until we find a group that will start the way we need to offensively and defensively.”

Pope, Ryuny and Glenn Taylor Jr., three of the team’s top four scorers on the season entering the road trip, were a combined 12 of 42 (28.6%) in the two games. Wright, who played his fifth and sixth games of the season, was 2 of 12.

Andela was 8 of 13, Tyler Bilodeau 7 of 12 and Dexter Akanno 6 of 13.

“Poor Rodrigue. Gave us all he had. But man, it was two minutes and he was gassed. Two minutes and he was gassed,” Tinkle said of Andela, the senior forward who played a combined 42 minutes as he continues to deal with knee tendonitis. “He was giving us a good presence, especially offensively.”

Bilodeau had 11 points against Utah to give him back-to-back double-digit scoring games for the first time this season. The true freshman forward then grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds, double the number he’s had in any other game, versus Colorado.

The Beavers have played four of their first five conference games on the road and get the next two at home, starting with Thursday night’s game against Arizona (14-2, 3-2), which was ranked fifth in the country and had won eight straight before Saturday’s 74-61 home loss to Washington State. Then it’s Arizona State on Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

“This thing was all about grit. We’ve been saying this for a week or so that we’ve got to eliminate the pretty and get more gritty, and we’ve got some guys that still need to come that way,” Tinkle said. “But we’re going to keep pushing them. We’re going to stay positive because we see enough, and then we’ve just got to wait for that flip to switch and turn the corner.”

There were some good individual performances over the weekend, but as a team the Beavers aren’t there yet.

There are no timeouts to be called on the season, so all Oregon State can do is continue to work toward that consistency that’s largely escaped the team to this point.

“As we continue to learn and grow we know we’re going to make progress,” Tinkle said. “Like I said, things will come together and I think we’ll start to move forward.”