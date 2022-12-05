OSU men's basketball: Beavers still learning to put the pieces together

Sunday’s game at USC marked the second time in as many contests that Oregon State saw a double-digit lead completely disappear.

It happened three days earlier at home against Washington in the Pac-12 men’s basketball opener for both teams.

The Beavers (4-5, 1-1) blasted out to a 27-9 lead behind a balanced scoring effort and a defense that didn’t make anything easy on the Huskies. Washington would cut it to 12 at halftime and steadily chip away, eventually going ahead in the final three minutes. But OSU had an answer, and Dexter Akanno saved the day with his three-point play with eight seconds left in a one-point victory.

Sunday against the Trojans in Los Angeles, the Beavers used an 11-0 first-half run to lead by that margin and held an 11-point edge at halftime. Oregon State still led by eight with eight minutes to go and four with four minutes left, but an 8-0 run fueled by three Beavers turnovers in less than 80 seconds helped USC take the lead for good.

Three-pointers by Dzmitry Ryuny and Jordan Pope in the final nine seconds gave Oregon State a chance, but they weren’t enough in a one-point loss.

Oregon State committed nine of its 15 turnovers in the second half. After committing six in the first nine minutes after halftime, the Beavers went nearly eight minutes without one. But the last three were costly.

OSU coach Wayne Tinkle was clearly disappointed and exasperated in a postgame radio interview after his team came so close to a 2-0 conference start. But he remained positive, knowing the youth and inexperience he’s putting on the floor.

“It really stings. I thought we really fought hard to earn this but we let it slip away,” he said. “In the moments of truth, again, it was the press. We work on it, we drill it. It’s hard to simulate that game pressure. First league game on the road. We lost our composure a little bit.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Tinkle said his players are taught not to dribble across the halfcourt stripe to the corners in the frontcourt, where defenders can create a trap. But that’s what the Beavers did repeatedly.

The coach singled out the points off turnovers (19-6 in USC’s favor) and the Trojans’ 21-8 advantage in free-throw attempts plus a few offensive rebounds allowed late in the game that were difficult to overcome.

“Great effort. A lot of really good contributions. We’ve just got to learn from it. We can’t let pressure hurt us,” Tinkle said. “We’ve got to have more discipline from start to finish. But really proud of the group for their effort. This young group continues to grow. It’s going to hurt and it should hurt because we expect to win. We’ll learn from it and we’ll be better off next time out.”

Next up for the Beavers is a Sunday game at Texas A&M (5-3). The Aggies won 83-73 last December in Corvallis. The programs previously met in late 2019, with the Aggies taking a 15-point win in Bryan-College Station.

The Beavers will then have three more nonconference games, all at Gill Coliseum, to prepare for the bulk of the Pac-12 schedule, starting Dec. 31 at Oregon.

Against USC, Oregon State shot 14 of 25 (56%) from the floor in the first half but just 8 of 27 (29.6) in the second.

The Beavers were 6 of 12 on 3-pointers before halftime, and Tinkle said afterward that he felt his team settled for some of those outside shots in the second half and didn’t work enough to get the ball into the post. OSU finished 10 of 22 on 3s.

USC shot 13 of 26 after halftime and 22 of 50 for the game. The Trojans were 4 of 16 on 3-pointers.

The Beavers had a 34-23 rebounding advantage (with a team-best nine from Rodrigue Andela) but also missed several after offensive rebounds in the closing minutes that could have changed the outcome.

“We’re young. We’ve got to get tougher, we’ve got to get more disciplined,” Tinkle said. “It hurts. We did a lot of good things. We shared it, we shot it, we rebounded it. I thought we defended our asses off other than a couple plays. We melted a little bit and gave them some easy looks and a couple putbacks and that was the difference. It’s unfortunate.”