OSU men's basketball: Beavers ride momentum, look to improve heading back into Pac-12 play

Three straight wins have Oregon State on some momentum heading back into the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule Saturday at Oregon.

But there’s work to be done as the competition gets tougher and, as coach Wayne Tinkle likes to say, the price of poker goes up.

The Beavers (7-6, 1-1) climbed back above .500 for the first time since Black Friday with home wins against Seattle, 133 of 363 teams in the NCAA NET as of Friday, Green Bay (354) and Denver (227). All but one of the teams left on OSU’s schedule sit at 117 or better.

“We all figured out how everyone wants to play. We want to win by defense, and I think everyone is committed to that,” freshman forward Michael Rataj said. “Even if someone is having a bad day, the last couple games somebody has stepped up. We’re all showing our numbers and our deep roster, and it’s coming into play right now.”

Freshman point guard Jordan Pope said the recent wins in part have also come from finding what works in terms of rotations and lineups as well as additional time together for a group with so many new players.

“We’re starting to click and figure some things out that we struggled with early on,” Pope said.

Oregon State has made some improvement despite not yet having a full complement of scholarship players this season.

When guards Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright made their Beavers debuts Dec. 11 at Texas A&M, center Chol Marial sat out with an ankle injury and hasn’t played since. Tinkle hopes to have Marial back for next week’s trip to Utah and Colorado.

Forward Rodrigue Andela missed the Dec. 18 Green Bay game as he continues to deal with knee tendonitis. Wright sat out the Dec. 21 Denver contest with illness. Both returned to practice this week after the team enjoyed a few days off for Christmas.

Tinkle said overall the team’s chemistry has been “pretty good.”

“We haven’t had much time with the whole group of 13 guys to develop that, so that’s still a work in progress,” he said. “But light years ahead of where we’ve been.”

The coach said he and his staff have seen individual improvement. But with player availability fluctuating, “it’s hard to see if the whole group is doing that. I think in the coming weeks that will happen when we get everybody back.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers continue to put up solid defensive numbers. They’ve allowed a combined 38.5% shooing the last three games and sit at a 40.1 defensive field goal percentage for the season, 63rd overall and inside the 18th percentile among all NCAA Division I teams. OSU is allowing 64.8 points, 79th in the country.

“We’re starting to develop an attitude of defending, being a good defensive team,” Tinkle said, adding that the squad has shown improvement in defensive rebounds.

But the offense remains hit and miss. Better ball movement is a continued point of emphasis, as stagnant play has left the Beavers at 65.3 points a game, 319th in the country, and shooting 44% overall (212th) and 31.2% on 3-pointers (296th).

OSU has worked to get out in transition to take pressure off the halfcourt offense but still walks the ball up the court too much for Tinkle’s liking.

Pope, who has started all 13 games and is the team’s leading scorer, said he and his teammates need to cut harder, set better screens and trust in one another to make plays to help get the offense moving.

Pope agreed with Rataj’s thought that the slow movement comes from players being afraid to make mistakes. Oregon State averages 13.8 turnovers a game, 246th in the country.

“Even for myself sometimes, you don’t want to mess up,” Pope said. “Thinking like that or playing like that leads to mistakes that probably shouldn’t even happen. So playing freely and not thinking about that would definitely be better for everybody.”

But Tinkle said what needs to be done to improve ball movement — setting screens and cutting hard — isn’t difficult. Freshmen will sometimes use the fear of turnovers as an excuse for those type of struggles.

“Obviously Jordan can’t say that because he’s been playing a lot and he’s doing a good job,” the coach said. “But that’s the thing you’ve got to do when you grow up and play big boy basketball, is you’ve got to be tough enough mentally and take care of the ball and make good decisions and not allow yourself to think, ‘oh, I can’t make a mistake.’”