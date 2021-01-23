OSU men's basketball: Beavers rebuild lead, hold off Ducks down the stretch

EUGENE — Oregon came with repeated second-half runs, trying to claw itself back in the game from double-digit deficits.
Oregon State had the answers.
The Beavers caught the Ducks at an opportune time, with Oregon down two starters due to COVID-19 protocols. But OSU played like the veteran team that is and closed out the game.
Oregon State never let No. 21 Oregon get closer than six after the Beavers rebuilt an 11-point lead after halftime and held on for a 75-64 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena.
“I think we’ve come a long way in these past few games from the start of the season where we were losing close games where we were up the majority of the game and we weren’t able to finish them out,” said OSU senior guard Ethan Thompson, whose team now has a three-game winning streak that also included victories against Arizona State and USC. “I think this team has really matured and came a long way closing games where we had the lead in the second half.”
Thompson had a game-high 19 points, including a 12-of-14 effort at the free-throw line for the Beavers (8-5, 4-3). Warith Alatishe added 14 points and 16 rebounds, with seven on the offensive glass. Alatishe’s performance helped OSU to a 42-23 edge on the boards.
“I just knew coming in that I had to be more aggressive,” Alatishe said. “I wasn’t getting enough boards in the games past, so I knew I had to come out with some energy.”
Jarod Lucas had 13 points, Zach Reichle and Dearon Tucker eight apiece and Gianni Hunt seven.
Eugene Omoruyi had 15 points and nine rebounds and Jalen Terry 13 points for the Ducks (9-3, 4-2), who saw their 28-game home win streak snapped.
“They really ramped it up and got after us,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said of Oregon’s defensive pressure in the second half. “We got key stops and we made free throws, which is something we didn’t do early on this season. So, yeah, we’re certainly making progress."
Oregon made what was a double-digit deficit late in the first half disappear in a hurry. The Ducks outscored the Beavers 8-2 to end the half then got two 3-pointers out of halftime to tie the score.
OSU had an answer in the form of eight straight points.
Alatishe finished a monster follow dunk and Reichle found Tucker for another flush to complete the run.
Soon after, Reichle hit a mid-range jumper and Alatishe tipped in a teammate’s miss to make it 46-35, Beavers, with 14:57 left.
Oregon would close within seven twice in the next few minutes before OSU had another answer. A Thompson 3-pointer and another jumper pushed the Beavers’ lead back to 11.
The Ducks had it back to six on an Omoruyi layin and a steal and basket by Terry. Lucas answered with a 3-pointer and Thompson soon made it a 6-2 run when he hit three free throws after getting fouled on a deep ball.
Alatishe dunked off a Thompson assist to push the lead to 11 with 4:42 remaining. Oregon could get no closer than nine from there, and Oregon State had the program’s first road win against a top-25 team since 1985.
The Ducks and coach Dana Altman were playing their first game in two weeks due to a COVID-19 situation that resulted in a one-week pause in their program. Oregon's two missing starters included top scorer Chris Duarte, and the Ducks had just eight scholarship players available.
“I know Dana’s not going to say anything about it, but they were missing two big pieces and we know it’s going to be a different team the next time we face them,” Tinkle said. “We could have laid an egg thinking this was going to be an easier game than normal, but I’m really happy with the assistant coaches for being locked in and keeping our guys focused and keeping them humble.”
Oregon State avoided another slow start after tipoff, as Reichle’s short jumper had the Beavers shooting 4 of 9 and leading 11-9.
OSU’s offensive struggles came, but they covered a stretch in which Oregon missed 10 straight shots. The Beavers were 5 of 17 before a Rodrigue Andela putback and deep 3-pointers by Lucas and Hunt gave the visitors a 21-12 lead.
Terry picked up his third foul with 6:19 left in the half, bringing walk-on Gabe Reichle (Zach’s younger brother) into the game.
Another Lucas 3 and short jumper plus two Maurice Calloo free throws with 3:52 left in the half gave OSU its biggest advantage of the first 20 minutes at 28-15.
The Beavers still led 32-20 before the Ducks closed on an 8-2 run, including 3-pointers by Amauri Hardy and Aaron Estrada to cut the Oregon State advantage to 34-28 at the break.