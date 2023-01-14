OSU men's basketball: Beavers rally late but can't finish in loss to Sun Devils

Oregon State saw a 16-point second-half lead disappear, then the Beavers saw a valiant effort to close a deficit late fall short.

The Beavers had their chances but two turnovers in the final 30 seconds cost them in a 74-69 loss to Arizona State in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

Jordan Pope capped a 7-0, 26-second run with a 3-pointer that had Oregon State (7-11, 1-6) within one with 1:41 left.

Arizona State (15-3, 6-1) made four of its next six free throws, including Frankie Collins going 1 of 2 with 8.1 seconds left, to give the Beavers an opportunity to tie down three points.

But Pope had a 3-point look and passed it up, and in trying to find a teammate he turned it over. ASU’s Alonzo Gaffney was fouled and made two foul shots with 0.7 seconds left.

Michael Rataj had a team-high 17 points for the Beavers, who shot 14 of 22 in taking a 16-point lead late in the first half but went 10 of 34 from there.

Glenn Taylor Jr. added 13 points, and Tyler Bilodeau and Pope nine points and five rebounds apiece. OSU has lost five consecutive games.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 21 points and Devan Cambridge 13 points and eight rebounds for Arizona State, which won its fourth straight.

Devan Cambridge’s offensive follow pulled the Sun Devils back to even, at 49-all, for the first time since the opening minute. ASU started the game shooting 4 of 17 overall but made 13 of 18 from there to forge the tie.

The visitors then went ahead on a pair of Austin Nunez free throws with 13:07 left.

Taylor tied it soon after with two foul shots. But Arizona State went ahead for good on a Jamiya Neal 3-pointer with 11:14 remaining.

The Beavers struggled to make shots, going 3 of 15 over a stretch of more than 13 minutes before Bilodeau’s 3-pointer with 8:44 to go pulled OSU within 58-55.

The Sun Devils scored the next four to lead by seven, but the Beavers made a late surge to get back in it.

Oregon State followed Thursday’s 48-point second half against Arizona with its highest-scoring first half of the season Saturday with 42. But the Beavers led by just three at halftime despite leading by as many as 16.

OSU jumped out to a 17-5 lead on a Rataj 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired. Another Rataj 3 later made it 20-10, and a Nick Krass deep ball with 5:34 left in the half made the Beavers 6 of 8 on 3s and gave them a 32-16 lead.

But the Sun Devils used a full-court press to force OSU into some turnovers and cut the deficit to 42-39 at the break.

The Beavers finished with 16 turnovers, 10 in the first half.

Oregon State guards Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright missed a second straight game related to knee injuries sustained last summer. Both missed the first nine games of the season. Beavers center Chol Marial (ankle) missed his ninth straight game.

Arizona State forward Warren Washington, who played for the Beavers as a true freshman in the 2018-19 season, had two points on 1-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds.