OSU men's basketball: Beavers rally from 19 points down to beat Tulsa in season-opener

Dexter Akanno and Jordan Pope combined for 23 second-half points as Oregon State rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to defeat Tulsa 73-70 in the men’s basketball season-opener for both teams at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers scored the first 14 points of the second half with the help of four 3-pointers and would take their first lead after halftime at 61-59 on Akanno's two free throws with 4:37 left. OSU would go ahead for good on two more Akanno foul shots with 3:02 remaining.

After a Rodrigue Andela block, Pope scored in transition. Soon after, Akanno stole a pass and scored to make it a six-point game with 2:29 left.

Tulsa’s Sam Griffin would later make 3 of 4 at the foul line to close the deficit to two. Pope was called for an offensive charge on a drive to the basket with 29 seconds remaining.

A 3-pointer by Griffin just before the final horn was off the mark.

Oregon State, which hosts Florida A&M on Friday, took advantage of free throws in the second half, going 14 of 18 after halftime and 17 of 21 for the game. Tulsa was 13 of 18 overall.

The Beavers held the Hurricane to 8-of-26 shooting (30.8%) after halftime and 24 of 66 (36.4) for the game. OSU shot 13 of 21 (61.9) after halftime and 25 of 50 (50.0) overall.

Pope, a true freshman point guard, finished with 19 points and five rebounds in his first game as a Beaver. Akanno added 18 points, Glenn Taylor Jr. 16 points and five rebounds and Dzmitry Ryuny, 11 points and six rebounds for OSU, which trailed by as many as 19 in the first half.

Rodrigue Andela provided a spark off the bench with five points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the second half.

Griffin had a career-best 29 points with five 3-pointers.

Oregon State made its first six field goal attempts of the game and led 13-7. But Tulsa answered with an 18-2 run over a five-minute stretch to go ahead 25-15.

The Hurricane, shooting 7 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half, led 44-28 at halftime.