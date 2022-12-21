OSU men's basketball: Beavers rally for 57-52 win against Denver

Oregon State scored the last six points at the foul line Wednesday night to pull out a 57-52 win against Denver in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

Jordan Pope was fouled on a drive to the basket with 28 seconds left and made both free throws to give the Beavers a one-point lead.

On Denver’s ensuing possession, Justin Mullins stepped out of bounds while catching a pass with 7.4 seconds left. OSU’s Justin Rochelin was fouled and made both at the line for a three-point advantage.

Denver’s Tommy Bruner missed a deep 3-pointer, and Rochelin hit two foul shots with 0.1 seconds remaining to complete the scoring.

Glenn Taylor Jr. had 12 points and four assists and Jordan Pope 10 points and four rebounds to lead the Beavers (7-6) in their final nonconference game before returning to Pac-12 play Dec. 31 at Oregon.

Nick Krass added nine points, Rochelin eight points and four rebounds and Dzmitry Ryuny seven points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Lukas Kisunas had 10 points and eight points for Denver (9-5).

Oregon State won despite shooting 17 of 49 (a season-low 34.7%). Denver, which entered the day first in NCAA Division I basketball at 53.1% shooting, was 22 of 54 (40.7).

OSU generated some momentum out of halftime with a 9-4 run to take a seven-point lead. But Denver snuffed that out with six straight points to start a 12-1 run and go ahead 34-30.

The Beavers would later tie the game on a Krass baseline jumper followed by two Rataj free throws with 8:03 left.

But the Pioneers answered with an 8-0 run, which the Beavers finally ended on two Taylor foul shots with 4:33 to go. Oregon State had a response, scoring eight straight, four from Taylor, and pulled even on another Krass baseline jumper with 3:01 remaining.

OSU took a one-point lead on a Ryuny 3 and again on a Rataj layin with 1:07 left. Denver went back ahead on a Kisunas follow with 40 seconds to go.

Oregon State was without center Chol Marial for the fourth straight game due to an ankle injury. Guard Christian Wright missed the game because of illness.