OSU men's basketball: Beavers pull away in second half to get past Redhawks

Oregon State used a 23-2 second-half run to erase a deficit and pull away from Seattle on Thursday night for a 73-58 win in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

Jordan Pope had 15 points with three 3-pointers and Glenn Taylor Jr. 13 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers (5-6), who trailed 45-43 with 12 minutes left before turning the game around.

Tyler Bilodeau added 11 points, Michael Rataj nine points and Dzmitry Ryuny six points and a career-high 12 rebounds for OSU, which hosts Green Bay at noon Sunday.

Riley Grigsby had 14 points for Seattle (7-2).

The Redhawks scored eight straight points early in the second half, following what has been a recent trend of strong first halves defensively for Oregon State but struggles thereafter.

But the Beavers answered with an 11-0 run, including five from Taylor to lead by three.

As the teams went back and forth and with OSU down two, the Beavers used a 9-1 run to take their biggest lead to that point at 52-46 on two Bilodeau free throws with 8:09 left.

OSU would extend the run to 23-2 and a 19-point advantage on a Rataj dunk, Taylor layin and a second Ryuny 3-pointer in less than two minutes. The Beavers’ largest lead was 20.

Seattle started the second half making 6 of 10 field goal attempts but shot 4 of 16 from there and finished 19 of 56 (33.9%). OSU was 13 or 23 (56.5) in the second half and 23 of 49 (46.9) for the game.

Seattle guard Cameron Tyson, averaging 23.7 points coming in, got his only field goal with less than four minutes left and finished with four points on 1-of-10 shooting with four rebounds and three turnovers.

It was another solid first half defensively for the Beavers, who trailed 28-25 at halftime but held a fourth straight opponent to 28 or fewer points. But OSU also struggled offensively, shooting 10 of 26, including a 4-for-15 stretch that ended with a 9-0 Seattle run and an eight-point lead for the visitors.

The Beavers answered with five straight points, including a Rodrigue Andela off a Taylor drive and drive, to get back in the game.

The first half included a Justin Rochelin 3-pointer for the first Oregon State points for the Arizona State transfer.