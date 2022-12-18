OSU men's basketball: Beavers pull away in second half to get back to .500 on season

An Oregon State team not at 100% due to injury and illness pulled away from Green Bay in the second half to take a 65-56 win in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

Glenn Taylor Jr. had a game-high 20 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Beavers (6-6), who host Denver (9-3) on Wednesday in the final game before returning to Pac-12 play Dec. 31 at Oregon.

Taylor, who shot 6 of 7 from the floor and 7 of 9 on free-throws, had his second-best scoring game of the season.

Dexter Akanno added 10 points and four rebounds, Justin Rochelin nine points and Jordan Pope eight points for Oregon State, which has two straight wins for the first time since starting 3-0.

Green Bay cut what was a 10-point OSU lead early in the second half to three with 14:24 left.

The Beavers answered with a 13-1 than included scoring from five different players to take control of the game.

Rochelin completed a conventional three-point play with 8:54 remaining to put Oregon State ahead 48-33. The Beavers would lead by as many as 17 and the Phoenix got as close as nine.

Clarence Cummings III had 16 points for Green Bay (2-11), which lost 85-40 at Stanford on Friday.

Oregon State was without center Chol Marial (ankle) for a third straight game. Forward Rodrigue Andela (undisclosed injury) was also unavailable. Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said afterward that he learned at halftime that a few of his players were not feeling well.

OSU shot 23 of 48 (47.9%) overall, 3 of 15 on 3-pointers and 16 of 23 at the foul line. Green Bay was 19 of 46 (41.3), 8 of 21 (38.1) and 10 of 13 (76.9), respectively.

The teams traded baskets to start the game before the Phoenix was the first to find some momentum.

Green Bay scored six straight before OSU answered with a 10-2 run and scoring from four different players to lead 26-20.

Akanno’s layin just before the halftime buzzer gave the Beavers a 30-23 lead.

Green Bay opened the game shooting 7 for 12 but finished the half 2 of 10.