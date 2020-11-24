OSU men's basketball: Beavers now open season against Cal; Pac-12 dates set

The Oregon State men’s basketball team will open the 2020-21 season at 4 p.m. Wednesday when the Beavers host Pac-12 rival California at 4 p.m. in Gill Coliseum.
It will be a nonconference contest between the Beavers and the Bears.
Cal and Northwest will square off at 3 p.m. Thursday before the Beavers take on Northwest at 10 a.m. Friday.
Oregon State was scheduled to play Northwest on Wednesday and Colorado State on Thursday, but the Rams announced last Friday that they were pausing team activities through Dec. 2 after two people in the program tested positive for COVID-19.
Oregon State was scheduled to play Northwest, an NAIA school, at noon Wednesday before the change.
Following this week, Oregon State is slated to open Pac-12 play Dec. 2 at Washington State and return to its nonconference schedule Dec. 6 hosting Wyoming.
The Pac-12 also announced dates for conference games.
In addition to the Dec. 2 game at Washington State, the Beavers will host USC on Dec. 20 and welcome the Bay Area schools to Gill on Dec. 31 (Cal) and Jan. 2 (Stanford).
The Beavers will hit the road when they head to Utah (Jan. 6) and Colorado (Jan. 9). They will then return home to square off with Arizona (Jan. 14) and Arizona State (Jan. 16).
Oregon State will start a run of three-straight road games Jan. 23, when it heads south to face Oregon. The Beavers will follow that with games at USC (Jan. 28) and UCLA (Jan. 30).
OSU returns home Feb. 4 and 6 to take on Washington and Washington State, respectively. The Beavers will then hit the road to face Arizona (Feb. 11) and Arizona State (Feb. 14).
Utah and Colorado will visit Gill Coliseum Feb. 18 and 20, respectively, before the Beavers battle California (Feb. 25) and Stanford (Feb. 27) in the Bay Area. Oregon State will wrap up the regular season by hosting Oregon on March 6.
The Pac-12 Tournament will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the fifth consecutive year, taking place March 10-13, 2021.
Television network designations and start times will be announced as available in the future.
