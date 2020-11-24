 Skip to main content
OSU men's basketball: Beavers now open season against Cal on Wednesday

  • Updated
Wayne Tinkle

Wayne Tinkle and Oregon State will open the season against California at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 Mid-Valley Media (file)

The Oregon State men’s basketball team will open the 2020-21 season at 4 p.m. Wednesday when the Beavers host Pac-12 rival California at 4 p.m. in Gill Coliseum.

It will be a nonconference contest between the Beavers and the Bears.

Cal and Northwest will square off at 3 p.m. Thursday before the Beavers take on Northwest at 10 a.m. Friday.

Oregon State was scheduled to play Northwest on Wednesday and Colorado State on Thursday, but the Rams announced last Friday that they were pausing team activities through Dec. 2 after two people in the program tested positive for COVID-19.

Oregon State was scheduled to play Northwest, an NAIA school, at noon Wednesday before the change.

Following this week, Oregon State is slated to open Pac-12 play Dec. 2 at Washington State and return to its nonconference schedule Dec. 6 hosting Wyoming.

