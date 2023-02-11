Oregon State surrendered the lead late in the game Saturday but made the biggest plays when it counted.

Glenn Taylor Jr. followed his own miss to put the Beavers back in front and Jordan Pope added two free throws with 19 seconds left, pushing OSU to a 61-58 win against USC in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

Taylor had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Pope 16 points for the Beavers (10-16, 4-11), who got a win despite shooting 31.3% from the floor in both halves.

Vincent Iwuchukwu had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (17-8, 9-5), an NCAA tournament bubble team that heads home after being swept in the Beaver State.

USC took its first lead since the final minutes of the first half on Iwuchukwu’s two free throws with 1:09 left. Taylor drove and missed inside but gathered the rebound and put it back in.

Iwuchukwu then missed a contested layin and the ball went out of bounds to Oregon State. After the play was review for possession, Pope was fouled and made two at the line.

USC could get off just one shot, a 3-point attempt by Boogie Ellis that was off the mark, before the ball was batted around and time expired.

Dzmitry Ryuny added nine points on three 3-pointers and Dexter Akanno six points for the Beavers.

Oregon State shot 20 of 64 overall, 6 of 21 on 3s and 15 of 19 on free throws. USC was 18 of 56, 1 of 14 and 21 of 26, respectively.

Taylor scored four in the Beavers’ 6-0 run to open the second half for an 11-point lead, the same margin OSU had on USC when the teams met Dec. 4 in Los Angeles. The Trojans came back and won that game by one.

The Trojans would answer with the next seven points and keep chipping away. The visitors closed within two before a KC Ibekwe free throw and Ryuny 3-pointer pushed it back to six. Another Ryuny 3, this time with 7:09 left, again made it a six-point game.

USC got the deficit to one three different times in the closing minutes, the last on an Iwuchukwu layin with 1:56 left.