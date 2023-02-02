Oregon State saw a lead and its offense disappear after halftime Thursday night, along with an opportunity to build on its new-found momentum.

Arizona State outscored the visiting Beavers 37-22 after the break to take a 68-57 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

ASU (16-7, 7-5) erased a six-point deficit early in the second half to tie the game and went ahead by three as part of a 9-0 run.

KC Ibekwe scored the next nine OSU points to keep his team in the game.

After the freshman center scored inside off a Taylor assist with 13:26 left, the Beavers (9-14, 3-9) missed eight straight shots. In the meantime, the Sun Devils jumped out to a six-point lead.

A Dexter Akanno 3-pointer ended a stretch of more than five minutes without a made field goal. He added a dunk on the next possession to keep Oregon State within four.

But the Beavers would get no closer than that, as the Sun Devils would make nine of 13 shots to hold off a solid OSU offensive stretch and lead by seven with under five minutes remaining.

Oregon State, which won two of its previous three games, scored just 11 points in the final 11-plus minutes and made four of its final 18 field goal attempts.

Jordan Pope had 14 points and three assists to lead the Beavers. Pope shot 1 of 7 in the second half after 5 of 10 in the first.

Tyler Bilodeau added 10 points, Ibekwe nine points and seven rebounds and Akanno nine points with two 3-pointers.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Arizona State, which ended a four-game losing streak.

Oregon State shot 20 of 49 overall, 8 of 24 on 3-pointers and 9 of 14 on 3-pointers. ASU was 22 of 47, 7 of 18 and 17 of 26, respectively.

It was a second straight time this season that the Beavers had a lead on the Sun Devils only to lose the game. On Jan. 14 in Corvallis, OSU led ASU by 16 in the first half and by three at halftime before eventually falling 74-69.

Thursday, Pope’s four 3-pointers helped the Beavers to a four-point halftime lead.

His third long ball forged an 18-all tie after OSU had trailed by six.

The Beavers scored just seven points in a stretch of more than eight minutes but hung around thanks to their defensive effort.

Oregon State found its offense again with three straight makes, including 3-pointers for Christian Wright and Pope, in a 10-0 run that gave the visitors a six-point edge late in the half. Wright’s 3 was his first of the season after 12 straight misses.

The Beavers were 6 of 13 on 3-pointers before halftime.