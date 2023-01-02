OSU men's basketball: Beavers looking for more from center spot

Oregon State knew when it started the season that it was short on big men.

True freshman center KC Ibekwe signed in September, at 6-foot-10 helping add some depth to a position of need on the Beavers’ men’s basketball team.

Chol Marial sat out last year due to academic issues related to his 2021 transfer from Maryland. The 7-2 center was making progress early this season but has now sat out five straight games while dealing with an ankle injury.

Senior Rodrigue Andela can fill the spot, but at 6-foot-8 he’s much more of a power forward and hasn’t been at 100% health as he deals with knee tendonitis.

All of the above didn’t bode well Saturday night as OSU tried to deal with Oregon’s N’Faly Dante, a 6-11 starter, and Kel’el Ware, a 7-foot reserve. The two combined for 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle was asked after the 77-68 loss at Matthew Knight Arena about Andela playing just six minutes, a stretch that produced no points or rebounds, one assist, one foul, one turnover and a minus-13 point margin when he was on the floor.

“We needed some guys that could be a presence at the rim on both ends and rebound. We went with KC and KC was good,” the coach said.

Ibekwe played seven minutes and finished with five points on 2-for-2 shooting and one rebound with two fouls along with a plus-1 margin.

“We just talked about it, if we’re going to go small we’ve got to be sons of guns out there. We’ve got to fight,” Tinkle said. “We like what we have on an advantage offensively when we’re small. But when we don’t show up and play like we’re supposed to it kind of nullifies that. But we’ve got to get something out of that center position. Physicality, rebounding, and we’ll keep searching until guys give it to us.”

But it wasn’t just the center spot where fingers could be pointed for a lack of physicality.

OSU was outrebounded 39-21 and gave up 17 offensive rebounds that Oregon turned into 19 second-chance points. The Ducks had a 24-8 edge on the boards in the first half, 13 on the offensive end.

Tinkle said defensive rebounding was a point of emphasis all week leading up to the game “and unfortunately we didn’t have enough guys ready for a fight on the glass.” The Beavers responded to a challenge at halftime and played well for most of the second half but it wasn’t enough.

“I think it’s just effort,” junior guard Dexter Akanno said of his team’s lack of rebounding in the first half. “That’s on me, I don’t think I got the team ready to get going on the defensive rebounding and just straight forward. So I think I need to get better at that and kind of just set the tone.”

Tinkle said earlier last week that he hoped to have Marial available for the upcoming road trip. The Beavers (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) play Thursday at Utah (11-4, 4-0) and Saturday at Colorado (9-6, 1-3).

Even if Marial is able to play, OSU will continue to be undersized and need to find a way to make up for it to win battles down low.

“I think that’s what Beaver Basketball is all about, being tough, and we just need to start that way and keep it going throughout the whole game,” Akanno said.

Tinkle praised true freshman forward Tyler Bilodeau, who had 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in a season-high 28 minutes off the bench.

The coach said Bilodeau “flipped the switch” in his play about three weeks ago “and he’s just playing his tail off. When he does that good things are going to happen, and it’s onward and upward for him from here on.”

Having joined the team so late, Ibekwe is learning on the fly. He played in just his fourth game Saturday.

Tinkle said he was encouraged by Ibekwe’s minutes Saturday and will continue to go to the big man because the team needs players who will show fight and give the Beavers production around the basket on both ends of the court.

“He’s a guy that’s slowly coming along and we think as we move forward he’ll continue to improve and do some good things for us,” Tinkle said.