OSU men's basketball: Beavers looking for answers to avoid more sluggish starts

PORTLAND — “It came down to, really, who wanted it more,” Oregon State men’s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle said late Sunday night after a second loss in eight days to the Big Sky Conference’s Portland State. “You add the fact that they did from the jump, and then we found a group that responded. We’re just not there yet. We’re a long ways off.”

The Beavers, now 3-4 after three straight losses at the Phil Knight Legacy, could muster just one solid effort at the tournament. OSU played current No. 17 Duke nose to nose for 40 minutes on Thanksgiving, holding the Blue Devils to 26.7% shooting from the floor before ultimately falling short by three points.

But the Beavers got blasted from the start in their next two games, starting in a 17-2 hole against Florida and then 14-1 versus Portland State. Oregon State didn’t lead in either game and wasn’t able to produce enough momentum for very long in those contests to make them competitive.

“We’ve got to get better in the first half,” sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr. said after the first PSU meeting, a 79-66 defeat at Gill Coliseum in which the Vikings led by as many as 11 before halftime then pulled away in the second half.

That lasted one game, as the Beavers seemed motivated to play a highly ranked Duke team, then eighth in the country.

“I think it just starts with us being ready to play. I think we kind of came out lackadaisical,” junior guard Dexter Akanno echoed following the 81-68 defeat to Florida one day later.

Tinkle put Sunday’s loss, by an 83-71 margin, on himself for not having his team ready. He talked about the toughness and maturity that was evident from the Vikings and not from the Beavers.

The coach said Portland State is simply better than his team right now, and he added that meant not just the players but the coaching staff as well.

Tinkle said there was no answer and excuse for another poor start. Portland State came out with a lot of energy and appeared to feed off the juice from its bench, which celebrated big plays in the opening minutes. None of that was coming from the Oregon State side of the scorer’s table.

Akanno and fellow veterans Dzmitry Ryuny and Chol Marial were pulled after just a few minutes for freshmen forwards Tyler Bilodeau, Michael Rataj and Jayden Stevens.

“We’ll answer it. Right now I’ve got a lot going through my head,” Tinkle said in the immediate aftermath. “We’re going to watch film. We’ll get it fixed. I just know that. If we’ve got to play six guys.”

The next big tests come in a hurry as OSU get ready to host Washington (5-1) on Thursday in the first of two early Pac-12 Conference games. The Beavers then play at USC (4-3) on Sunday. Oregon State has four more nonconference games, at Texas A&M on Dec. 11 then home for three, before getting started on the bulk of the Pac-12 schedule Dec. 31 at Oregon (3-4).

Regarding toughness and maturity, Tinkle said he and his staff knew it would take time to develop those aspects. After all, the Beavers have nine new scholarship players this season including six true freshmen. Akanno and Taylor are the only returners who played more than seven games last year.

“It’s not across the board, we’re getting it from some guys,” Tinkle said. “And they’ve still got to continue to learn our stuff. Because you can fight, scratch and claw, and you don’t bump a back pick and you give up a layup. That’s not an effort, that’s not a toughness; that’s awareness needing some experience. Obviously very, very disappointed, but we’ll watch the film and see that there were some things that just came down do some of our young guys not being comfortable in our stuff yet.”

Jordan Pope has been one of the Beavers’ most consistent player seven games into the season. The true freshman point guard has started all seven and on Sunday scored a season-best 23 points to put him in double figures in every game.

Pope played 37 of 40 minutes, more than Tinkle hoped he would have to have him on the court. The coach said Pope was disappointed in himself about some defensive plays, but Tinkle added that Pope was a vocal leader through some of Sunday’s rough stretches.

“The surprising thing is we’ve got good kids, but we’ve got guys that aren’t ready to come out for a rock fight. Then when we put some other guys in, they’ve got to learn how to handle that and continue to be supportive from the bench and cheer those guys on that are trying to do it our way,” Tinkle said. “Our guys have great chemistry, but now we’ve got to get tougher. If we talk about being leaders by example and all that, we’ve got to start walking the walk and not just talking the talk.”