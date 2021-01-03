OSU men's basketball: Beavers learning from mistakes; Stanford up next

Not much has come easy for Oregon State men’s basketball this season.
Part of that, by the Beavers’ own omission, has been their mistakes and an inability to follow the game plan on both ends of the court.
Some of those recurring struggles were displayed again Saturday, as OSU treaded water in the first half then finally found some traction against a short-handed Cal squad and pulled away in the closing minutes for a 73-64 victory at Gill Coliseum.
OSU got its third straight win, erasing a late deficit each time to improve to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play.
Coach Wayne Tinkle said what the Beavers learned is what they’ve already experienced several times this year.
“When we’re not thinking and playing for each other, we’re less than mediocre. To their credit, they responded to that,” Tinkle said of his team after Saturday’s game. “They started to show more care and want to defensively, then they really started to play for each other offensively. What we’ve shown, is if we can find a way to do that as close to 40 minutes as possible, this team can reach the potential we thought going into the year that we would be capable of.”
Against California, the Beavers rallied from down 12 early in the second half and held the Golden Bears to 9-of-23 shooting from the floor after allowing 13 of 20 in the first half.
It marked the first time this season that Oregon State rallied for a win after being down more than seven points in the second half.
“Everybody was just playing for each other, staying in it and staying in it mentally through the ups and downs, and I felt like we did a great job doing that in the second half,” junior forward Maurice Calloo said.
Calloo played a major part in the comeback on the offensive end, scoring all 14 of his points in the second half on 5-of-7 shooting.
Calloo is one of the team’s five new players this season.
Due to the pandemic, the Beavers had limited time together as a full unit.
Because of injuries, OSU had its entire squad on the floor just eight times in its first 40 practices, Tinkle said.
“We’re trying to learn on the fly, trying to learn what’s our rotation, who are the guys we can count on,” Tinkle said. “But the neat thing is, even though we’ve had some ups and downs with our focus and effort, the guys have done a great job staying together, pushing each other, holding each other accountable. We’re starting to see through some of our struggles and frustrations that the guys are developing some chemistry, some accountability.”
Oregon State got the win without senior center Roman Silva, associate head coach Kerry Rupp and assistant coaches Marlon Stewart and Stephen Thompson due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols.
Tinkle praised Joey Petschl, the program’s director of basketball operations, and Tyler Copp, director of player personnel, for the poise they showed in filling the gaps.
Next up for the Beavers is Stanford (5-3, 1-1) for a noon tip Monday at Gill.
The Beavers will be challenged by a Cardinal squad that is shooting 45.4% overall and allowing 39.0%.
Stanford enters Gill coming off a 73-56 loss at No. 21 Oregon that ended a four-game winning streak. The Cardinal have yet to play a true home game due to COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County.
Tinkle says Stanford is well-balanced and has one of the league’s best post players in 6-foot-9 senior Oscar da Silva, an all-conference forward who is second in the Pac-12 in scoring (17.9 ppg) and first in field goal percentage (65.8).
Stanford has the conference’s most experienced team in terms of Pac-12 games played.
The Cardinal also have what Tinkle describes as “maybe the most valuable glue guy in Bryce Wills. He just does whatever it takes to win.”
Wills, a 6-6 junior guard, made the all-conference defensive team as a sophomore. He averages 10.1 points, while shooting 55.0%, and 4.9 rebounds.