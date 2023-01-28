OSU men's basketball: Beavers hold off Buffaloes for second win in three games

Oregon State finished the job Saturday night.

Behind Jordan Pope’s 17 second-half points, the Beavers built a nine-point lead and held off a late Colorado rally for a 60-52 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Gill Coliseum.

Pope finished with 19 points, including five second-half 3-pointers, and Glenn Taylor Jr. added 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for Oregon State (9-13, 3-8).

Tristan da Silva had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Colorado (12-11, 4-8), which made just 2 of 12 field goal attempts in the final five minutes. The Buffaloes finished with a season-low point total.

The Beavers were 7 of 10 at the free-throw line in the final two minutes to ice the win.

Rodrigue Andela hit an elbow jumper to open the second half to give OSU its first lead since 8-6. Pope later answered four straight Colorado points with a 3-pointer to tie the game.

Pope stayed hot, hitting a second, third and fourth 3s in less than four minutes. Coupled with a Taylor layin, the Beavers used an 11-0 run to take a 45-36 lead.

Pope’s fifth deep ball, with seven minutes left, pushed the lead back to nine.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Buffaloes kept chipping away, led by da Silva, who scored eight straight Colorado points to keep OSU from getting away.

The visitors got within three on a da Silva 3-pointer with 5:17 left. But the Beavers remained in control. With Oregon State up four in the closing minutes, a Pope steal and a KC Ibekwe block stopped consecutive Colorado possessions.

Colorado didn’t score again after da Silva’s fourth 3-pointer with 45 seconds left cut the deficit to 56-52.

OSU shot 18 of 47 (38.3%) overall, 7 of 18 on 3s and 17 of 22 on free throws. Colorado was 21 of 60 (35.0), 7 of 24 and 3 of 7, respectively.

Oregon State hung around in the first half, down just one point at the break, despite shooting 8 of 24.

The Beavers rallied from a seven-point deficit to tie the game at 22-all on a Michael Rataj 3-pointer. That made the freshman forward 15 of 30 on deep balls for the season.

Colorado shot 9 of 16 to start the game but went to halftime 10 of 24 and had 10 turnovers to OSU’s five.

Oregon State center Chol Marial (ankle) missed his 13th straight game and forward Jayden Stevens (wrist) his second straight game.