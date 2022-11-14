OSU men's basketball: Beavers 'hanging hat' on defense early in season

Defense is a work in progress early in the season for the Oregon State men’s basketball team.

But it’s so far, so good for the Beavers through two games.

Their opponents, Tulsa and Florida A&M, have shot 34.2% combined from the floor at Gill Coliseum. OSU will try to keep those low numbers coming Tuesday night when the Beavers host Bushnell, the NAIA school in Eugene formerly known as Northwest Christian.

With nine first-year scholarship players on the roster, including six true freshmen, Oregon State’s offense has been hit and miss at times. The team has shot 36.2% before halftime but then found some answers in the locker room to convert at a 56.5% clip after the break.

But the Beavers (2-0) have been able to consistently rely on their defense. The two opponents have shot a combined 16 of 47 (34%) after halftime, helping turn initial struggles into a pair of victories.

“We know we need to hang our hat on defense, and we thought early this summer this team had the chance to be a really good defensive team, even with the lack of experience and youthfulness. And they fight hard defensively,” coach Wayne Tinkle said.

Tinkle added that the offensive execution has been frustrating but that some of that was expected given the circumstances. The team is hoping to build the trust and maturity to understand what’s working on that end, rather than individual efforts, or as Tinkle described after last Friday’s with Florida A&M, “olly olly oxen free.” That was one of several factors that led to last year’s three-win season.

In the second half of both games, the Beavers got more on page offensively and worked better together. They were also more aggressive in moves to the basket, leading to trips to the free-throw line and easier outside shots.

But Tinkle said his team can’t get in the habit on playing poorly in first halves.

“We start to play some tough competition moving forward, it’s going to be too hard to come back from,” he said. “Those are some of the growing pains, but it’s nice that we’re getting an effort defensively and we just need a little bit more discipline buying in on the offensive end.”

The coach added that he’s looking for fewer 3-point attempts. On multiple occasions in the first two games, Oregon State has been forced to hoist from deep as the shot clock runs out.

But there have also been some positives.

Leading the second-half offensive outbursts that have seen the Beavers outscore the opponents 83-52 has been junior guard Dexter Akanno.

The second-year player in the program has scored a combined 26 points after halftime on 6-of-10 shooting overall, 3 of 6 on 3-pointers and 11 of 12 at the foul line.

Against Florida A&M, Akanno was scoreless on four shot attempts in the first half and finished with a game-high 15 points.

“I think it was going into halftime reflecting on what I could do better,” he said. “My teammates really did a good job of picking me up and showing that they were good shots, just keep shooting them.”

Akanno said the halftime message was to get the ball into the post and drive the lane, forcing the Rattlers to foul. The Beavers got into the foul bonus with 13:22 left in the game and shot 10 of 13 at the foul line in the second half.

“More times than not whatever the coach says is going to work,” Akanno said.

Providing significant contributions off the bench has been senior Rodrigue Andela.

The power forward has scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting overall, 15 rebounds and four blocks in about 36 combined minutes.

“I think my role is to come every night, play hard, get some rebounds, post and help my team to win,” Andela said.

Andela has played behind starting center Chol Marial, who has four points, nine rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 34 minutes.

Tinkle said the team needs to be patient with Marial, who transferred from Maryland during the summer of 2021 but was ruled academically ineligible for last season.

“We really feel like that combination of (Andela) and Chol is going to be tough on our opponents. You’ve got a physical guy who’s got great touch in the post in Rod. You’ve got Chol … a real presence at the rim,” the coach said.

Tinkle praised the defensive work of freshman Michael Rataj so far and the presence of fellow forwards Tyler Bilodeau, another freshman, and grad transfer Dzmitry Ryuny from San Francisco.

“That’s a great front line that we have,” Tinkle said. “We feel as they continue to mature and improve we’ll get better and better with that group.”

