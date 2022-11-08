OSU men's basketball: Beavers found the right answers in opening-game comeback

Wayne Tinkle told his coaching staff as they returned to the locker room Monday night that he couldn’t have scripted the outcome any better.

Oregon State men’s basketball battled its way from a 19-point first-half deficit, and still down 16 at halftime, to beat visiting Tulsa 73-70 in the season-opener for both squads.

A Beavers squad with nine new scholarship players, including six true freshmen, has been learning a new system and how to play together since coming together for the first time in July.

Monday’s first half was filled with plays that Tinkle, OSU’s ninth-year head coach, had not seen from his group in the past four months.

Players performed selfishly, appeared uninterested, didn’t execute on offense and missed assignments on defense, Tinkle said, leading to wide-open 3-point looks for Tulsa as the Hurricane shot 7 of 14 from deep.

But the second half, following an impassioned locker room talk, was a different story.

“Then our guys responded in the second half to doing it our way,” Tinkle said. “This is a resilient group. We knew they had it in them, and we just had to get them to that place.”

What fans saw from the Beavers in the second half had to seem a country mile from some of the performances experienced last year with a team that would finish 3-28 overall with one Pac-12 victory.

The Beavers scored the first 14 points of the second half Monday to close within two, but they didn’t that let be the end of it after expending energy on both ends of the court to get back in the game.

True freshman point guard Jordan Pope, who scored 12 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, made two of the Beavers’ four 3s in the opening five-minute stretch after halftime. He made all four of his field goal attempts and added three assists after the break.

Tulsa would eventually push the lead back to eight with eight minutes left. But Oregon State showed another spark, fueled by aggressive moves to the basket and unrelenting defense.

Tulsa shot 8 of 26 (30.8%) overall in the second half after going 16 of 40 (40.0) in the first.

“Just sticking to our roots,” OSU forward Glenn Taylor Jr. said of the defensive key. “We go over shell drill every day, being in the gaps at the right time, being help side talking. I feel like this game was so important, we were trying to be perfect in the first half. I feel like that got to us a little bit.”

The Beavers’ next 12 points, putting OSU ahead 63-62, came either on a layin or free throws.

The home team would later score six straight points to take the lead for good. Dexter Akanno made two foul shots, Pope scored in transition off a Rodrigue Andela block and Akanno stole the ball near midcourt and scored to make it 70-64 with 2:29 left.

Andela, who provided a huge second-half lift with five points, eight rebounds and two blocks in reserve, restored the lead to five with a jump hook in the lane.

“You saw it. He was an animal on the glass on both ends,” Tinkle said. “He wasn’t himself to start the game. Maybe it’s because he hasn’t played forever. He just wasn’t himself. I didn’t see that fire in his eyes when the ball went up in the air.”

The veteran power forward had his chin down in the locker room at halftime when the players were challenged to show some heart. But Andela found it.

So did center Chol Marial in a limited role. He had three rebounds and four blocks in a 16-minute start. Newcomer Dzmitry Ryuny, a small forward and grad transfer, had 11 points with two 3-pointers on 4-of-5 shooting with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

It was a “big-time gut check,” Tinkle said of a team that’s trying to build some early season momentum. The coach added that he was proud of his team for the effort.

Pope, who started and played 33 minutes in his collegiate debut, was asked what a result such as the one the Beavers got and in the manner it was achieved can do for the team going forward.

“It shows us if we pull together, stick to our discipline and never get too down or too high, always trust each other and trust the system coach Tinkle put in, we can fight back from anything,” he said.