OSU men's basketball: Beavers find some traction with defense, transition offense

Seattle scored eight quick points early in the second half Thursday night and it must have felt like one of those “here we go again” scenarios for Oregon State men’s basketball.

Three previous opponents had been held in check through halftime, averaging 25 points and 36.8% shooting. Those same opponents then averaged 41.7 points and 47% shooting in the second half.

The same pattern was forming Thursday, as the Redhawks shot 9 of 30 in the first 20 minutes and began the second 6 of 10. The visitors turned a three-point lead into eight a little more than three minutes after the break.

But the Beavers (5-6) later found whatever they needed to find, on both ends of the court, using a 23-2 run in a nine-minute stretch to turn the game into a blowout with a 73-58 win at Gill Coliseum.

Seattle (7-2) shot just 4 of 16 in the final 12 minutes after that 6-of-10 start after halftime.

“We knew in the second half we had to keep the same intensity,” said OSU forward Glenn Taylor, who scored all 13 of his points after halftime and also added seven rebounds and four assists. “We knew we were going to win the game on the defensive side.”

Seattle came in averaging 82.3 points a game and 44.8% shooting against a schedule that included wins against Portland State and Portland. It also featured 23.7 points a contest from guard Cameron Tyson, whom Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle described as one of the best perimeter scorers in the country.

Seattle finished 19 of 56 (33.9%), the Redhawks’ second-lowest percentage of the season. Tyson had four points on 1-of-10 shooting and didn’t get a shot to go until the final minutes, when the game had long been decided.

Several different Oregon State defenders took their turn on Tyson and kept him under wraps.

“Our guys we’re locked in. We said ‘make it tough for him. He may get his average, but he can’t do it off a minimal amount of shots,’” Tinkle said. “The other key was really not to let any of the other guys really go off. (Riley) Grigsby’s a hell of a player, he kicked our butts in the first half. The second half we locked in on him a little bit better.”

Grigsby, a wing, scored four in the second half after 10 in the first.

OSU used its defensive effort to spark the offense. Getting more out of transition offense has been a point of emphasis for the Beavers, and they did that Thursday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

They produced 22 points from 15 Seattle turnovers and had a 17-5 edge in fastbreak points.

“If we’re not rebounding, and we’re not making them miss and we’re not pushing it, that puts a lot of pressure on your half-court offense, which this young group is not real comfortable with yet,” Tinkle said. “But we got out. We said we want to attack in transition. And that took some pressure off our half-court offense, which took some pressure off guys like Glenn and others to get to the rim. That’s what it’s supposed to look like. Now we’ll expect them to do it for 40 minutes every night out.”

Taylor scored all 13 of his points in the second half. His aggressive moves to the basket drew six Seattle fouls and he was 7 of 8 at the free-throw line.

OSU shot its best field goal percentage in the past eight games at 46.9 (23-49) and its best 3-point percentage of the season at 47.4 (9-19).

“I thought we started moving the ball well in the second half and it opened up a lot of opportunities for guys on the floor,” freshman forward Tyler Bilodeau said.

Bilodeau scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including a 3-pointer, and was perfect on two foul shots. The Beavers were 18 of 22 at the line, at 81.8% the team’s best mark of the season with more than eighth attempts.

Tinkle said the overall defensive effort was “right up there with the Duke game,” when the Beavers held the current 12th-ranked Blue Devils to 16 of 60 (26.7%) from the floor.

The offense was better than it has been, and the win was a step forward.

OSU will look for some consistency, which has largely eluded the Beavers, Sunday against Green Bay.

“I thought our guys did a great job defensively, and then our second half, a little back spurt at the start then they dug in defensively, rebounded with a little more passion,” Tinkle said. “Then we finally trusted our motion and our sets and low and behold we scored some points. A great lesson for the guys and a big win for the program.”