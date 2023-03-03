Even with just a few games left, the objective remains to keep improving.

Oregon State is guaranteed just two more games in its men’s basketball season, hosting California on Saturday and then playing an opening-round game next Wednesday at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Defense, almost always the Beavers’ strength in nine seasons under coach Wayne Tinkle, has faltered more frequently than normal of late.

“This year was all about getting better and peaking at the right time, and we still have a chance to do that with one game left and then the tournament,” Tinkle said. “But we’re not going to be able to do that if we’re not connected defensively or offensively.”

Tinkle added that his team needs to find ways to improve and that the Beavers (10-20, 4-15) have enough character that they won’t look past California (3-27, 2-17), a struggling squad they drubbed by 20 on Jan. 22 in Berkeley.

In Thursday’s 83-60 home loss to Stanford, OSU couldn’t find an answer on defense, regardless of the scheme. Tinkle said the defensive end was a focus going into the game, but added that the Beavers didn’t defend as needed.

OSU came in having held three of the previous four opponents under 40% shooting.

Stanford was 30 of 51 (58.8%), marking the third time in the last six games (and the fifth time this season) that an Oregon State opponent has finished at 50% or better.

The Beavers had a spark on both ends from the start, but that only lasted about six minutes. The Cardinal started 2-of-7 shooting but went 14 of 20 the rest of the first half to lead 40-34 at halftime.

“And unfortunately they came out with a little more energy and toughness than us in the second half,” Tinkle said of Stanford, which outscored OSU 19-7 in the first eight minutes after the break. “Then … the dam broke. Give them credit, they put on a clinic offensively, executing their stuff, hitting shots.

“I was really disappointed that for the first time really since our Arizona game down there (six contests earlier on Feb. 4), we didn’t keep up with the fight. That’s disappointing, especially this time of year, and something we’ve got to fix and address here quick before Saturday night.”

Oregon State is locked into the 11 seed at the Pac-12 tournament and an 8:30 p.m. Wednesday game against the No. 6 seed, which could be Arizona State, Oregon, Washington State or Utah.

Despite Thursday’s second-half dropoff, and four losses in the past three weeks by 14 points or more, the Beavers continue to stress that they haven’t given up on the season.

Junior guard Dexter Akanno was asked after the Stanford loss what the team can make of what’s left.

“I think we just have to finish it strong. We have to put this game behind us but learn from it. But we have to renew our minds moving forward to the Cal game, but then for the tournament,” he said. “We’ve seen what this team has done in the tournament before so, just have to reiterate that in practices and leading up to the tournament and the next game.”

Tinkle found the positives in Thursday’s defeat, notably his team holding its own in rebounding (30-30) after getting beat by 12 on the boards in the 21-point defeat Jan. 19 at Stanford. Also, the Beavers were 17 of 18 on free throws, at 94.4% their best percentage this season with more than 10 attempts at the line.

“We’ve got to get better, just focus on getting better. We weren’t connected defensively tonight,” the coach said, lightly pounding the table in front of him at the postgame press conference. “We need to be better on Saturday. If we can just keep those simple goals in mind we can put ourselves in position.”

With not much time left, there’s little to do but make the best of it.

Freshman forward Tyler Bilodeau appeared ready to do that.

“We’ve got to learn from this game and put it behind us,” he said. “Get ready for the game on Saturday and then stay focused in practice and keep staying together, and I think that will bring good results.”

