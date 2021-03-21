OSU men's basketball: Beavers fight off Cowboys to reach Sweet 16

Oregon State needed every ounce of resiliency it could muster, with Oklahoma State charging hard in the second half.
The Beavers answered everything the Cowboys threw at them after halftime.
After fourth-seeded Oklahoma State had closed within three in the closing minutes, an 8-0 run proved decisive for 12th-seeded Oregon State.
Ethan Thompson came up clutch, scoring nine of the Beavers’ last 11 points in an 80-70 victory in an NCAA Midwest Regional second-round game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Beavers advance to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 1982 and will play eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago at 11:40 a.m. Saturday. The Ramblers defeated top-seeded Illinois on Sunday to advance.
Thompson, a senior guard, said what got his team through against the Cowboys were the same factors that have led to the team’s unblemished five-game run in the postseason.
“Just leaning on each other, again believing in ourselves,” he said. “We believe we’re capable of doing great things, whether that be getting a stop on defense, breaking the press, taking care of the ball. Just taking it step by step. If we take all the right steps it’s going to lead to wins.”
Oregon State (19-12) overcame 20 turnovers by responding to repeated runs from Oklahoma State (21-9).
The Beavers shot 21 of 51 overall, 6 of 20 on 3-pointers and 32 of 35 at the free-throw line. The Cowboys were 18 of 65, 8 of 29 and 26 of 38, respectively.
With Oklahoma State coming hard, Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said his group just stayed together despite what he called “some uncharacteristic turnovers by young and old.”
“But we didn’t panic, we just didn’t panic. We told them to hang in there,” he said. “When we used a timeout there late, we said ‘they’re a hell of a team, that’s their run and now let’s close it out’ … and we said that in shootaround.”
Thompson had a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds.
Teammates Maurice Calloo and Jarod Lucas each added 15 points. Lucas had six rebounds and Calloo five. Calloo scored all his points in the first half. Roman Silva finished with seven points and a career-high 12 rebounds.
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State’s All-American freshman guard, had 24 points on 6-of-20 shooting plus four rebounds and five steals.
Oklahoma State had success putting some added defensive pressure on Oregon State late in the first half, and the Cowboys used that same strategy early in the second half.
Cunningham hit two 3-pointers that cut a 14-point Beavers halftime lead to 50-42. Those baskets came as part of an 8-0 run in which Oregon State turned the ball over five times in two-plus minutes.
Later, Cunningham hit a deep two-pointer to finish a 5-0 run that left the Beavers ahead 54-52 with 11:20 remaining.
But the Cowboys’ shots were suddenly off the mark. They missed 11 straight as the Beavers’ found their second wind.
With fouls piling up it became a free-throw festival. Every personal in the final 12 minutes led to foul shots.
Oregon State answered with a 12-3 run — six points coming at the foul line and six total points from Thompson — to go back ahead by 11.
The Cowboys closed within six before Warith Alatishe blocked Cunningham and Thompson converted an and-1 on the other end. But Oklahoma State answered with six in a hurry with two 3-pointers off the help of a Beavers turnover.
Thompson had the next score, a contested elbow jumper at the end of the shot clock to put Oregon State up 72-67 with 2:40 left. That started a 10-3 run that helped the Beavers put the game away and continue their Cinderella run.
What has kept the Beavers confident through such a run?
“I think we’ve always had that confidence, but we had to take a further step and believe in ourselves and then trust and believe in each other,” Thompson said.
Oregon State struggled out of the gates, making just one of its first 11 shots and trailing 9-4.
Calloo scored five straight points and Thompson hit a 3-pointer. The Beavers led 14-11 when Thompson picked up his second foul trying to slow down Cunningham and went to the bench.
But losing its leading scorer didn’t slow down Oregon State. The Beavers only gathered more momentum from there.
Oregon State got big contributions from its bench, as Calloo, Gianni Hunt and Dearon Tucker combined for 13 straight points for the Beavers.
A Calloo 3-pointer to cap that stretch gave him 13 for the game. Lucas added a 3-pointer to complete a 28-10 run that had Oregon State ahead 32-19.
Lucas later hit another deep ball and converted a conventional three-point play in transition after a steal to make it 38-22.
The Cowboys cut into their deficit, and the Beavers led 44-30 at halftime behind Calloo’s 15.
He started the first 10 games of the season but was relegated to the bench the rest of the way.
Sunday wasn’t the first time Calloo came up big for the Beavers in the postseason. He had a team-high 15 points against Colorado as Oregon State claimed its first-ever conference tournament championship in Las Vegas.
Calloo played his freshman year at Oklahoma State.
He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16 games before getting dismissed from the team following an incident in Stillwater in which two vehicles were vandalized using a BB airgun. Two Cowboys teammates were said to be involved in the incident and were also dismissed.
He later committed to Cleveland State but never enrolled at the school.
Last year, he played at Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College, averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds and helping the team qualify for the national junior college tournament.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.