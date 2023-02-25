Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares hit an 18-foot jumper from the right wing in the final second Saturday night to give the Ducks a 69-67 win over Oregon State at Gill Coliseum.

The win gives Oregon the season sweep in the rivalry series and snaps a three-game losing streak.

For Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle it was a disappointing finish to a game in which his squad competed hard defensively and executed well offensively.

"We found a group that really roared back in the second half. Defensively, offensively they responded. ... They made a couple more plays than we did in the last couple minutes, but proud of the effort," Tinkle said.

The Ducks took a 10-point lead early in the second half but the Beavers clawed back in and tied the game at 55-55 with just over 7 minutes left to play.

From there, the game was a back-and-forth battle. Oregon State took a 65-60 lead on a jumper by Rodrigue Andela with 2:10 left to play. Oregon was able to close out the game on a 9-2 run.

After Soares' game-winning shot there were just 0.6 seconds left on the clock and the Beavers had no timeouts. Oregon State threw a long inbounds pass and there was contact on the attempted catch as the ball went out of bounds.

After a lengthy video review, the ball was awarded to the Beavers in the frontcourt with 0.1 seconds put back on the clock. Oregon State attempted to get a quick shot off at the buzzer but was unsuccessful.

Both teams shot the ball well from beyond the arc. Oregon started out by making 5 of its first 7 attempts from deep and ended the game 10-21 on 3-point attempts (48%).

Oregon State was 8 for 17 from deep (47%).

Tinkle thought his team did a better job of trusting the offense and playing within the system on Saturday.

"I think the guys finally bought in to playing with more pace and tempo. ... We don't want to walk it up and get to the end of the shot clock. We did a good job on the fastbreak of going and scoring. We played with more urgency. This was out best assist-to-turnover ratio, maybe for the year," Tinkle said.

Oregon State finished the game with 13 assists and eight turnovers.

Dexter Akanno led Oregon State with 17 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. had 12 and Andela finished with 10.

N'Faly Dante had 16 for Oregon along with a game-high 18 rebounds. Jermaine Couisnard was 3 for 6 on 3-pointers and scored 12 points.

Oregon (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12 Conference) will host California at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Oregon State (10-19, 4-14) will host Stanford at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Oregon 69, Oregon St. 67

OREGON (16-13)—Bittle 1-4 5-5 7, Dante 7-13 2-3 16, Couisnard 4-9 1-2 12, Richardson 1-6 2-2 5, Soares 2-7 0-0 5, Barthelemy 3-11 3-3 11, Guerrier 4-7 0-0 10, Wur 1-1 0-0 3, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 13-15 69.

OREGON ST. (10-19)—Bilodeau 3-6 0-0 6, Taylor 3-7 5-6 12, Ibekwe 1-2 1-4 3, Akanno 5-8 4-5 17, Pope 2-8 3-4 8, Andela 4-5 2-2 10, Ryuny 2-4 0-0 6, Rataj 2-4 0-0 5, Wright 0-3 0-0 0, Krass 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 15-21 67.

Halftime—Oregon 35-29. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 10-21 (Couisnard 3-6, Guerrier 2-3, Barthelemy 2-5, Soares 1-1, Wur 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Bittle 0-2), Oregon St. 8-17 (Akanno 3-4, Ryuny 2-4, Rataj 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Pope 1-3, Wright 0-3). Fouled Out—Couisnard. Rebounds—Oregon 32 (Dante 18), Oregon St. 30 (Andela 7). Assists—Oregon 16 (Richardson 7), Oregon St. 13 (Wright 4). Total Fouls—Oregon 13, Oregon St. 15. A—7,270.