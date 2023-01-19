OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall flat in loss at Stanford

One strong offensive run wasn’t enough for Oregon State on the road Thursday night.

The Beavers scored 16 straight points before Stanford used a 22-1 second-half run to pull away for a 67-46 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Maples Pavilion.

OSU struggled through the game’s first 17 minutes, digging a 17-point hole closing in on halftime.

But the Beavers found a spurt of offensive thanks to a 6-of-7 shooting stretch after starting 5 of 18. Tyler Bilodeau hit a baseline jumper, Nick Krass a 3-pointer and Dexter Akanno completed a three-point play on a dunk to make it 31-22 Stanford at the break.

Oregon State then scored the first eight points after halftime on 3s by Bilodeau and Glenn Taylor Jr. and an Akanno layin to close within one at 31-30.

But Stanford answered with its big run, which included four 3-pointers, over a nine-minute stretch in which the Beavers missed 10 straight field goal attempts. That put OSU down 22 points, and the Cardinal would eventually lead by 24.

Taylor had 11 points and three rebounds for Oregon State (7-12, 1-7), which takes a six-game losing streak into Sunday afternoon’s games at California.

Jordan Pope added eight points and five rebounds, Akanno eight points and four rebounds and Bilodeau eight points for the Beavers.

Spencer Jones had 18 points with four 3-pointers for Stanford (6-12, 1-7) in its first conference win.

OSU shot 14 of 41 overall, 7 of 21 on 3s and 11 of 15 on free throws Stanford was 26 of 58, 9 of 26 and 6 of 11, respectively.