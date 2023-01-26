OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall behind early, fall to Utah, 63-44

Any momentum Oregon State had gathered from Sunday’s win at California that snapped a six-game losing streak was gone by Thursday night.

Utah made sure of it, building a double-digit first-half lead then pulling away after halftime for a 63-44 Pac-12 men’s basketball victory at Gill Coliseum.

Jordan Pope had 11 points and three rebounds for Oregon State (8-13, 2-8), which hosts Colorado on Saturday night.

Michael Rataj added eight points, Tyler Bilodeau seven points and nine rebounds and Rodrigue Andela seven points and seven rebounds for the Beavers on coach Wayne Tinkle’s 57th birthday.

Rollie Worster had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Branden Carlson 12 points and six rebounds for Utah (15-7, 8-3), which also beat OSU by 19 three weeks earlier in Salt Lake City.

Oregon State scored the first two points of the second half to cut into a 16-point halftime deficit on an Andela hook shot. But Utah remained in full control.

The Utes pushed their lead to 20 less than five minutes of the second half. While the Beavers missed seven straight shots, Utah used a 9-0 run, capped by two Carlson free throws with 11:49 remaining, to go ahead 49-22.

Utah would lead by as many as 31.

Oregon State scored less than 50 points for the third time in six games.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers shot 17 of 50 (34%) overall, 2 of 18 on 3-pointers and 8 of 11 on free throws. The Utes were 22 of 53 (41.5), 7 of 23 and 12 of 15, respectively.

Utah’s fast-moving, efficient offense helped the Utes jump out to a 17-7 lead. A 10-0 run soon after put the visitors ahead 27-11.

Utah led 32-16 at halftime after shooting 12 of 27 overall. Oregon State was 7 of 28, including 0 for 10 on 3-pointers after making 13 deep balls on 24 attempts in last Sunday’s win at California.

OSU was a combined 30 of 69 (43.5%) on 3s the previous three games.

Oregon State was without freshman forward Jayden Stevens (wrist). Beavers junior center Chol Marial (ankle) missed his 12th straight game.