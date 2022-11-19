OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall apart late in home loss to Portland State

Portland State outscored Oregon State 25-12 over the final six-plus minutes Saturday night to get a 79-66 nonconference men’s basketball win at Gill Coliseum.

Jorell Saterfield scored 13 points in each half for a game-high 26 with four 3-pointers for the Vikings (2-2), who defeated the Beavers (3-1) for the first time ever in 17 tries.

Glenn Taylor Jr. had a career-best 25 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 13 of 15 at the free-throw line for the Beavers.

Jordan Pope added 14 points, Dzmitry Ryuny six points and eight rebounds and Dexter Akanno six points, five rebounds and three assists for Oregon State, which had 18 turnovers, including 12 in the first half. PSU had 14 turnovers, seven in each half.

Pope, a true freshman point guard, has scored in double figures each of the first four games.

The Beavers used a 13-3 run, including five points from Pope, in the first seven minutes out of halftime to erase a four-point deficit.

The Vikings answered with eight straight, six by Saterfield, to retake the lead.

OSU’s Michael Rataj scored on an offensive putback to end seven consecutive misses by the Beavers and added two free throws with 8:49 left to give OSU its last lead at 51-50.

PSU Isiah Kirby later broke a 54-all tie with five straight points. The Vikings would hold the lead the rest of the way.

A Woods 3-pointer with 4:06 left that made it 66-60 was PSU’s 10th make in 13 overall field goal attempts. The Vikings shot 12 of 24 (50%) in the second half and 26 of 56 (46.4) to the Beavers’ 9 of 24 (37.5) and 20 of 46 (43.5), respectively.

OSU forward Rodrigue Andela, who made his first start of the season, was unavailable in the second half due to an undisclosed injury, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said.

Former OSU player Isaiah Johnson had six points, five rebounds and a block in 20 minutes off the bench for the Vikings.

Oregon State heads to Portland for three games in the eight-team. Phil Knight Legacy, starting with No. 7 Duke at noon Thursday at Moda Center. The Beavers will also play Friday and Sunday in the bracketed tournament.