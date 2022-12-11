OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall apart in second half of loss at Texas A&M

Texas A&M outscored Oregon State 19-5 in the first four-plus minutes of the second half and pulled away for a 72-54 win Sunday in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Reed Arena in Bryan-College Station.

Oregon State (4-6) led 30-26 at halftime but shot 8 of 27 (29.6) the rest of the way and 19 of 52 (36.5) for the game and was outrebounded 39-25 (11-6 offensive).

Jordan Pope had 15 points and five assists and Dzmitry 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Beavers, who host Seattle on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum. Michael Rataj added nine points.

Dexter Dennis scored 16 points for Texas A&M (6-3), which led by as many as 20 in the second half. The Aggies shot 13 of 26 after halftime and 22 of 50 for the game.

Sunday’s game marked the first action for Oregon State guards Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright. They sat out the first nine games of the season with knee injuries after transferring last summer from Arizona State and Georgia, respectively.

Rochelin had one rebound, one block and two steals in five first-half minutes. He played 10 minutes in all. Wright, who entered the game for the first time in the second half, had two points and four fouls in nine minutes.

Oregon State center Chol Marial, who started eight of the first nine games, sat out Sunday with an ankle injury.

A slow offensive start to the game that included seven turnovers in the first 12-plus minutes had the Beavers in an eight-point hole.

Oregon State shot 6 of 17 before Pope hit a 3-pointer and then made three free throws after getting fouled on a deep ball. Ryuny’s steal and basket got the Beavers back to even.

OSU scored the final eight points of the half on two Ryuny 3s and a Rataj layin to take a 30-26 lead at halftime. Pope and Ryuny each had 10 points at the break.