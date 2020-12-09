OSU men's basketball: Beavers develop rotation as injuries heal

Tucker, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, got back to playing quickest among those who were out and showed his progress with a strong game against Wyoming.

He was perfect shooting from the floor (4 of 4) and the free-throw line (8 of 8) for 16 points, with six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes.

“Dearon played great,” teammate Ethan Thompson said Sunday. “I thought that he was a lot more aggressive today, which is great because we need that physical presence down there, and that goes to all the bigs that we have on our team. They’re all capable and aggressive when they get it down there.”

The Beavers’ other posts are Roman Silva and Rodrigue Andela.

Silva, a senior, has started all four games but has been limited to 38 minutes while averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds. He played 17 minutes at Washington State last week but just four against Wyoming. Tinkle says the 7-1 Silva’s game-to-game playing time is a “matchup deal.”

Andela, a 6-8 junior in his first season of Division I basketball, is averaging 4.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 14.8 minutes a game. He had a solid debut with four points and 11 rebounds in the season-opening victory versus California.