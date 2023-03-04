Michael Rataj scored the final four points Saturday night as Oregon State rallied from behind in the final minute to defeat California 69-66 in the Pac-12 men’s basketball regular-season finale for both teams at Gill Coliseum.

Glenn Taylor Jr., who had a career-high 28 points, hit 1 of 2 free throws with 58 seconds left to put the Beavers up a point. Cal’s Grant Newell put his team back ahead with a fadeaway jumper in the key with 27 seconds remaining.

Rataj then drove and scored to change the lead again. Cal’s Sam Alajiki prepared to drive to the basket was called for stepping on the sideline with nine seconds remaining.

On the ensuing play, OSU’s Dzmitry Ryuny found Rataj streaking down the floor, and Rataj dunked for a three-point advantage. Cal’s Joel Brown missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Beavers (11-20, 5-15) had some momentum heading into its Pac-12 tournament opener Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Taylor, a sophomore forward who had his third 20-point game of the season, shot 6 of 13 overall and 15 of 16 on free throws.

Jordan Pope added 17 points, four rebounds and three assists and Tyler Bilodeau 11 points, five rebounds and two steals for the Beavers, who trailed by as many as 16 in the first half.

Brown had a career-high 22 points for the Golden Bears (3-28, 2-18), who lost their 15th straight game.

Oregon State shot 20 of 47 overall, 5 of 13 on 3s and 24 of 29 at the foul line. Cal was 22 of 48, 5 of 12 and 17 of 25, respectively.

OSU trailed by eight at halftime and could get no closer than five over the first five minutes of the second half.

But an 8-0 run on a Bilodeau fadeaway, a Pope three-point play and a Pope 3-pointer with 13:33 left to finish it pulled the Beavers even at 45-all. But Cal answered with five straight points to retain control.

OSU then went on a 9-0 run, the six by Taylor and the rest by Pope, to take its first lead of the game and go ahead by four.

Cal closed within one twice before Monty Bowser’s three-point play with 6:05 left tied the game at 58-all. The Bears would take the lead before Dexter Akanno’s 3-pointer with 4:26 left put Oregon State up one. An Akanno foul shot with 3:26 to go made it a two-point game.

Cal rallied to tie the game on a layin by big man Lars Thiemann with 1:22 left. OSU’s Rodrigue Andela and Bilodeau were whistled for their disqualifying fifth fouls defending Thiemann in the closing minutes.

Oregon State got off to a 3-of-15 shooting start to the game, and Cal 9 of 12, which resulted in the Bears taking a 24-10 lead.

The Beavers found some offense over a four-plus-minute stretch in the form of a 15-8 run to close within seven.

Taylor closed the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer, and Cal went to halftime with a 36-28 lead.

OSU finished half shooting 8 of 22 from the floor. Cal was 13 of 24.