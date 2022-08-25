OSU men's basketball: Beavers close Italy tour with a loss, finish 2-1

Dexter Akanno had 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting Thursday as Oregon State men’s basketball finished its three-game tour of Italy with an 80-76 loss at Latina.

Glenn Taylor Jr. added 13 points and five rebounds and Jayden Stevens 10 points, four rebounds and a block for the Beavers, who finished the tour at 2-1. OSU defeated Streetball Livorno 72-59 on Saturday and Stella Azzurra 88-38 on Tuesday.

Thursday, Jordan Pope had nine points, four assists and two steals, Michael Rataj six points, eight rebounds and three steals and Chol Marial 10 rebounds.

The teams went back and forth in the first quarter, with the Beavers ending the period in front 24-22. Latina started the second half with an 11-0 run, but Oregon State responded to level the score three minutes before the break. The Beavers entered the intermission trailing 45-38.

Oregon State trailed 67-56 heading into the closing frame. But a late surge got the Beavers within two with 90 second to play before Latina closed out the win.

The Beavers, who return home Friday, begin practice for the regular season in September.